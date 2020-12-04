Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 4, 2020
Did you notice?
- There was a Collin Sexton sighting at Cleveland Cavaliers training camp:
- Former Alabama men's golfer Steve Hudson was named as one of eight people of the 2021 class to be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame:
- The Arizona Cardinals activated safety Deionte Thompson from the reserve/COVID-19 list:
- Jonathan Allen shared his story behind why he chose Sasha Bruce Youthwork as his selection for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign:
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
December 4, 1948: In the first meeting of the revived rivalry between Alabama and Auburn, the Crimson Tide crushed the Tigers at Legion Field, 55-0. The first touchdown was a 6-yard pass from Gordon Pettus to Butch Avinger. – Bryant Museum
December 4, 1986: Alabama linebacker Cornelius Bennett was awarded the Lombardi Trophy in Houston.
December 4, 2012: Barrett Jones became the first player from Alabama to win the William V. Campbell Trophy, the academic Heisman Trophy. Jones was named the best scholar-athlete in the nation as part of the 55th National Football Foundation Awards Dinner at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York.
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“The first time you quit, it’s hard. The second time, it gets easier. The third time, you don’t even have to think about it.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant