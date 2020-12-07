All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 7, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today is … National Cotton Candy Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Crimson Tide results

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama/Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts picked up his first career touchdown in the NFL on Sunday afternoon against the Green Bay Packers:
  • After his best performance of the season thus far, Tua Tagovailoa credited his offensive line for his fourth victory as a Miami Dolphin:
  • Former Alabama offensive tackle Jonah Williams was carted off to the locker room after injuring his leg:
  • And Henry Ruggs III scored the game-winning touchdown with five seconds to go for the Las Vegas Raiders against the New York Jets:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 7, 1937: Alabama head coach Frank Thomas was the guest speaker at the annual Jacobs Trophy Award Dinner in Clinton, S.C. One of Thomas' star players, Leroy Monsky, accepted the SEC Jacobs Award as the best blocker in the conference. It was only the third time the award was handed out, but he was the second winner from Alabama, the first being quarterback Riley Smith in 1935.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Football taught me the virtue of team play and enhanced my leadership qualities. These traits have been most valuable in my Navy career. Football taught me to take hard knocks and come up fighting." – Don Whitmire, an All-American tackle at Alabama (1941-1942) and Navy (1943-1944), who as a rear admiral directed the evacuation of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War in 1975.

We’ll leave you with this …

