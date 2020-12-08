Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 8, 2020

Today is … National Brownie Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Did you notice?

Check out this one-handed grab by former Alabama wide receiver Cam Sims for the Washington Football Team, who topped the formerly-undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night:

These Alabama game win posters are getting more and more savage each week:

Jedrick Wills Jr. is a certified monster at the NFL level:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 8, 1952: Red Drew was selected as the Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year, edging Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd in a poll of the league mentors conducted by the Nashville Banner. – Bryant Museum

December 8, 1959: E.J. Junior was born in Salisbury, N.C.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“They’re much better than we were. I’ve never seen a coach be able to assemble the kind of talent that Saban has. Coach (‘Bear’) Bryant never had … he might have had one or two good players a year, that was about it, and everyone else was an okay college player. He didn’t put a whole lot of guys into the pros. But Saban sure has some talent. There’s probably six or seven guys on this year’s team alone who can go into the pros. Last year, he put in what, eight or so? It’s just unbelievable the kind of talent he has on that team. I’ve never seen anybody get those kinds of players.” – Pro Football Hall of Fame guard John Hannah in 2012.

