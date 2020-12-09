Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 9, 2020
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Bama Central Headlines …
- Alabama Football Retains No. 1 Spot in Latest CFP Rankings
- Alabama's Heisman Hopefuls Have Only Crimson Tide Offensive Line to Thank For Success
- Alabama Fan-Favorite Center Landon Dickerson Puts Fun in Football: "I Enjoy Every Second of Every Day"
- Practice Report: Alabama Football Prepares for Trip to Arkansas
- Henry Ruggs III is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
- Alabama Crimson Tide Top 5 in the NFL: Week 13
- The Saban Top 100: No. 17 Jalen Hurts
- Crimson Tikes: The Slim Reaper
- In case you missed it: Nick’s Kids Foundation Honors 47 Local Teachers at its Ninth-Annual Teacher Excellence Awards
Did you notice?
- Jalen Hurts was named the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles moving forward:
- Kira Lewis Jr. is looking good in his New Orleans Pelicans practice jersey:
- We somehow missed this on Monday, but did you see this incredible catch by Cam Sims for the Washington Football Team?
- Check out this route by Amari Cooper for a touchdown:
- Bradley Bozeman was excited to see Lamar Jackson scramble all the way to the end zone:
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
December 9, 1986: Paul W. “Bear: Bryant, the winningest major college coach of all-time, was officially inducted into the Football Hall of Fame. John David Crow accepted the honor for his old coach, the first person ever unanimously selected to the Hall. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
“At Alabama, our players do not win Heisman Trophies. Our teams win national championships.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant