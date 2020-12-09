All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 9, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today is … Christmas Card Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Jalen Hurts was named the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles moving forward:
  • Kira Lewis Jr. is looking good in his New Orleans Pelicans practice jersey:
  • We somehow missed this on Monday, but did you see this incredible catch by Cam Sims for the Washington Football Team?
  • Check out this route by Amari Cooper for a touchdown:
  • Bradley Bozeman was excited to see Lamar Jackson scramble all the way to the end zone:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 9, 1986: Paul W. “Bear: Bryant, the winningest major college coach of all-time, was officially inducted into the Football Hall of Fame. John David Crow accepted the honor for his old coach, the first person ever unanimously selected to the Hall. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“At Alabama, our players do not win Heisman Trophies. Our teams win national championships.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

Joe Namath, Sports Illustrated cover, Dec. 9, 1968
