Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 9, 2020

Jalen Hurts was named the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles moving forward:

Kira Lewis Jr. is looking good in his New Orleans Pelicans practice jersey:

We somehow missed this on Monday, but did you see this incredible catch by Cam Sims for the Washington Football Team?

Check out this route by Amari Cooper for a touchdown:

Bradley Bozeman was excited to see Lamar Jackson scramble all the way to the end zone:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

December 9, 1986: Paul W. “Bear: Bryant, the winningest major college coach of all-time, was officially inducted into the Football Hall of Fame. John David Crow accepted the honor for his old coach, the first person ever unanimously selected to the Hall. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“At Alabama, our players do not win Heisman Trophies. Our teams win national championships.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

