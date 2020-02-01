Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 1, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Baked Alaska Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

  • Men’s Basketball: Alabama vs Arkansas, 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
  • Women’s Tennis: Alabama at CSUN, 1 p.m. CT
  • Track and Field, Cross Country: Alabama at Indiana University Relays, All Day

Crimson Tide results

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Sophomore Bobby Colantonio Jr. broke a school record on the opening day of the Indiana University Relays. Colantonio Jr. finished as the top-collegian with a hammer launch of 77-02.75 (23.54m) at Gladstein Fieldhouse. “My first two throws were pretty good, but I got too relaxed in my technique," he said in a statement. "It was good I was able to settle back in and make the final. Once I got settled back in, I got the mark I wanted to get to make some noise in the NCAA. It felt good to get a huge PR, the school record and a top-25 all-time mark in the NCAA."

  • The Alabama men’s tennis team topped Drake 6-1, sweeping the singles matches to earn the victory. The Crimson Tide dropped the singles point early, but rebounded with six solid match performances to win the day. Senior Edson Ortiz rounded out the day with a tough match against Drake sophomore Barny Thorold. After two sets, the match advanced into a tiebreak, with the final score being 6-4, 6-7 (4), 1-0 (10-3).
  • The Crimson Tide women's tennis team remains undefeated, downing San Diego State 5-2 on Friday. Alabama is now 5-0 on the season after handing SDSU its first loss of the year. The highlight match came from senior Alba Cortina Pou, who defeated Aztecs sophomore Alicia Melosch in a tiebreaker 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-2).
  • Alabama Athletics released this video on social media earlier today showing the players' reactions to their new facilities. The $3 million renovation renovated the players' locker room and other player-related facilities as well as a new press box, sidewalks and a new locker room exclusively for umpires.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

217 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 1, 1943: Deploring the fact that millions of football fans weren’t able to see the sport’s biggest games, Alabama coach Frank Thomas proposed colleges make it a practice to have complete moving pictures of all of their games made available for public consumption. While showing the highlight film of Alabama's 37-21 Orange Bowl win over Boston College, Thomas said the number of calls and letters the athletic department received made him convinced that the public deserved to get a look at the film. Thomas also noted that he expected attendance would increase dramatically if fans could see the excellence of college football on a regular basis. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I watch The Weather Channel every day. They're already saying what it's going to look like in every city in America. So what's going to be significant? Watch The Weather Channel, and you'll see what it's going to be like in Portland, Oregon." – Nick Saban after a scrimmage in 2018 on the first total solar eclipse to be visible to the U.S. mainland since 1979. 

We’ll leave you with this … 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Best of Crimson Tikes: Jan. 29, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

VestaviaBama

BamaCentral Earns Associated Press Sports Editors Status

BamaCentral joins the preeminent organization for daily sports journalism in the United States.

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tikes: Jan 31, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

Rkey88

Alabama Gymnastics Defeats No. 6 LSU for First Win of Season

The Crimson Tide victory is the first time that it has defeated the Tigers in 11 meetings

Allie Wright

Recruiting Corner: Can Alabama Recruit Its In-State Players in the 2021 Class like it did in the 2020 Class?

Can Alabama secure the state's top talent again in the recruiting class of 2021?

Tyler Martin

Shaking Labels: Nate Oats Demands Toughness from His Team Following Loss to LSU

The Crimson Tide basketball head coach was adamant that his team needs to exhibit more toughness if it wishes to succeed

Joey Blackwell

Odds for Just About Anything you can Imagine for Super Bowl LIV

From the Anthem to wardrobes, there are odds for nearly everything during Super Bowl LIV

Christopher Walsh

From Commitments to Top Teams: Recruiting Rankings Heading into National Signing Day

Could the Crimson Tide finish with the nation's top recruiting class again?

Christopher Walsh

2022 Quarterback Prospect Tanner Bailey Discusses His Upcoming Visit to Alabama

Bailey chats about what an Alabama offer would mean and more

Tyler Martin

Nate Oats Offers Update on James 'Beetle' Bolden's Sickness

The graduate-student guard has been sidelined all week with with a GI illness

Joey Blackwell