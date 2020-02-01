Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 1, 2020

Today is … National Baked Alaska Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Men’s Basketball: Alabama vs Arkansas, 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Women’s Tennis: Alabama at CSUN, 1 p.m. CT

Track and Field, Cross Country: Alabama at Indiana University Relays, All Day

Crimson Tide results

Gymnastics: Alabama 196.775, LSU 196.425

Men’s Tennis: Alabama 6, Drake 1

Women’s Tennis: Alabama 5, San Diego State 2

Did you notice?

Sophomore Bobby Colantonio Jr. broke a school record on the opening day of the Indiana University Relays. Colantonio Jr. finished as the top-collegian with a hammer launch of 77-02.75 (23.54m) at Gladstein Fieldhouse. “My first two throws were pretty good, but I got too relaxed in my technique," he said in a statement. "It was good I was able to settle back in and make the final. Once I got settled back in, I got the mark I wanted to get to make some noise in the NCAA. It felt good to get a huge PR, the school record and a top-25 all-time mark in the NCAA."

The Alabama men’s tennis team topped Drake 6-1, sweeping the singles matches to earn the victory. The Crimson Tide dropped the singles point early, but rebounded with six solid match performances to win the day. Senior Edson Ortiz rounded out the day with a tough match against Drake sophomore Barny Thorold. After two sets, the match advanced into a tiebreak, with the final score being 6-4, 6-7 (4), 1-0 (10-3).

The Crimson Tide women's tennis team remains undefeated, downing San Diego State 5-2 on Friday. Alabama is now 5-0 on the season after handing SDSU its first loss of the year. The highlight match came from senior Alba Cortina Pou, who defeated Aztecs sophomore Alicia Melosch in a tiebreaker 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-2).

Alabama Athletics released this video on social media earlier today showing the players' reactions to their new facilities. The $3 million renovation renovated the players' locker room and other player-related facilities as well as a new press box, sidewalks and a new locker room exclusively for umpires.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

217 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 1, 1943: Deploring the fact that millions of football fans weren’t able to see the sport’s biggest games, Alabama coach Frank Thomas proposed colleges make it a practice to have complete moving pictures of all of their games made available for public consumption. While showing the highlight film of Alabama's 37-21 Orange Bowl win over Boston College, Thomas said the number of calls and letters the athletic department received made him convinced that the public deserved to get a look at the film. Thomas also noted that he expected attendance would increase dramatically if fans could see the excellence of college football on a regular basis. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“I watch The Weather Channel every day. They're already saying what it's going to look like in every city in America. So what's going to be significant? Watch The Weather Channel, and you'll see what it's going to be like in Portland, Oregon." – Nick Saban after a scrimmage in 2018 on the first total solar eclipse to be visible to the U.S. mainland since 1979.

