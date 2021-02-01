Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 1, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is … National Freedom Day. President Abraham Lincoln signed the Amendment outlawing slavery on February 1, 1865.

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide Results

Women's basketball: South Carolina 87, Alabama 63

Did You Notice?

• Former Alabama track athlete Jereem Richards won the men’s 200m at the American Track League in Arkansas. He won in 20.74.

• Collin Sexton had 16 points, two rebounds and two assists, but the Cavaliers lost to the Timberwolves, 109-104.

• JaMychal Green had nine points and five rebounds as the Nuggets beat the Jazz, 128-117.

• Robby Shelton shot the final round of the PGA Farmers Insurance Open at even-par to finish -6 and tied for 16th.

• Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert announced his transfer destination, and it turns out Alabama fans haven't seen the last of him. Gilbert is heading to Florida, which the Crimson Tide will visit on Sept. 18.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

February 1, 1943: Deploring the fact that millions of football fans weren’t able to see the sport’s biggest games, Alabama coach Frank Thomas proposed colleges make it a practice to have complete moving pictures of all of their games made available for public consumption. While showing the highlight film of Alabama's 37-21 Orange Bowl win over Boston College, Thomas said the number of calls and letters the athletic department received made him convinced that the public deserved to get a look at the film. Thomas also noted that he expected attendance would increase dramatically if fans could see the excellence of college football on a regular basis. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I can tell you what Nick Saban believes in from my head to my toe, and I can tell you that because he kept hammering it and hammering it, and you tell it a lot of different ways, and eventually it sinks in.” — former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, who was Saban’s quarterbacks coach with the Miami Dolphins (2005-06)

