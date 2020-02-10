Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 10, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Umbrella Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

Women's Basketball: Alabama 68, Auburn 64

Did you notice?

  • Alabama swimming and diving posted six top-five finishes at this weekend's Auburn Invitational. A total of four swimmers finished runner-up in their respective events with sophomore Cole Brown finishing second in the 200-meter butterfly, junior Meg Peel second in the 200-meter backstroke, Sydney Carlson second in the 200-meter butterfly and Emily Graham second in the 100-meter freestyle.
  • Alabama women's basketball defeated Auburn for the second time this season, completing the team's first season sweep of the Tigers since 2002. The game was also the Crimson Tide's Power of Pink game, with both teams sporting pink jerseys in support of breast cancer awareness. For full coverage of Alabama's 68-64 victory over Auburn, click here.
  • Alabama baseball completed its final spring scrimmage before the season begins this coming weekend. The Crimson Tide will open its season Friday against Northeastern in Tuscaloosa. Keep coming back to BamaCentral all season for complete season coverage. To see what Crimson Tide coach Brad Bohannon had to say about his team headed into the season, click here.
EQVvcBPXYAAhPgc
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

209 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 10, 1931: John "Monk" Campbell, MVP of the Rose Bowl, was hired as backfield coach at Kentucky. The native of Durant, Miss., was known as "Monk the Spinner" on the Tuscaloosa campus. Campbell was not the only former Crimson Tide player making coaching news. Frank Howard was joining Jess Neely at Clemson, and Fred Sington, had been offered a job to join Wallace Wade at Duke. The All-American also had to weigh pro football and pro baseball offers. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I don't know if that's a great team, but they most certainly were great against us. I don't guess anybody has ever hit us that hard." 

— Auburn coach Shug Jordan in 1961.

We’ll leave you with this … 

