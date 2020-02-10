Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 11, 2020

Christopher Walsh

Today is … Safer Internet Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• Redshirt junior Shelby Gibson decided to medically retire from college basketball on Monday. She sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules after transferring from Ole Miss after playing two years in Oxford. Gibson played in nine games for the Crimson Tide this season before exiting with a foot injury in December.

• Pinson Valley High School is has its new football coach, former Alabama defensive back Sam Shade. He replaces Patrick Nix.

• This may seem a little obvious, but …

• The contract of Gehrig Dieter with the Kansas City Chiefs officially expired. He’s a free agent.

• Due to health issues in the region, the LPGA cancelled the 2020 Honda LPGA Thailand (Feb. 20-23) and the 2020 HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore (Feb. 27-March 1).

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

207 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 11, 1943: For the second straight year, former Alabama star Don Hutson was named the NFL "Player of the Year" in a poll of voters from nine newspapers. The 30-year-old held 11 NFL receiving records, including his 138 points scored in 1942. Hutson led the NFL in receiving with 74 catches for 1,211 yards and 17 TDs. Hutson was an All-NFL pick for the fifth consecutive season.

February 11, 1997: Damien Harris was born in Richmond, Ky.; Deionte Thompson was born in Orange, Texas.

February 11, 1998: Josh Jacobs was born in Tulsa, Okla.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Honey buns … It hurts to talk about it.” – Damien Harris on what’s the thing he hated giving up the most to get into peak shape with the Crimson Tide.

We’ll leave you with this …

(JW is Jaylen Waddle)

