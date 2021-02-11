Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 11, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

In case you missed it: Alabama Basketball Fan Who Bought Billboards Says Goal is To Be Encouraging Not Disparaging

Crimson Tide results

Women's tennis: Alabama 7, Troy 0

Crimson Tide schedule

Women's basketball: Alabama vs Ole Miss, 6 p.m, CT, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Did you notice?

The Alabama women’s tennis team downed Troy, 7-0, Wednesday afternoon at the Alabama Tennis Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. With the win, the Crimson Tide goes 7-1 on the season, with Troy dropping to 1-1. After winning the doubles point to start the match, Anna Parkhomenko picked up the Tide’s first singles point with a win at No. 4, while Sasha Gorchanyuk clinched the match with a win at No. 2. With the victory, the Tide is now 4-0 all-time vs. Troy, with the previous three wins coming between 2000-02. “This was a great opportunity to help us prepare for Tulane and TCU this weekend," Alabama coach Jenny Mainz said. "We need matches to work through challenges we encounter under pressure. The best practice is competing and figuring things out under stress and in pressure situations. We had a good day today to help us move forward."

In a 129-116 loss to the Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. netted a season-high 14 points and added four assists, two rebounds and two steals. He also played a season-high 24 minutes.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton had his streak of 56 consecutive games in double-figures snapped with only four points against the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, Denver forward JaMychal Green scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds in the 133-95 win.

Levi Randolph is excited about this season with the Canton Charge in the G-League:

Former Alabama football coach Mike Dubose has been named the head coach at Opp High School in Opp, Ala.

Former Crimson Tide defensive end Isaiah Buggs is starting a small business in Tuscaloosa:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener

205 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 11, 1943: For the second straight year, former Alabama star Don Hutson was named the NFL "Player of the Year" in a poll of voters from nine newspapers. The 30-year-old held 11 NFL receiving records, including his 138 points scored in 1942. Hutson led the NFL in receiving with 74 catches for 1,211 yards and 17 TDs. Hutson was an All-NFL pick for the fifth consecutive season.

February 11, 1997: Damien Harris was born in Richmond, Ky.; Deionte Thompson was born in Orange, Texas.

February 11, 1998: Josh Jacobs was born in Tulsa, Okla.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Feb. 11: "Honey buns … It hurts to talk about it.” – Damien Harris on what’s the thing he hated giving up the most to get into peak shape with the Crimson Tide.

