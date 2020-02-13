Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 13, 2020

Today is … National Giving Hearts Day (it encourages everyone to give to his or her favorite charity).

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Softball, St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational: Alabama vs. Liberty, 8:30 a.m. CT, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats; vs. Washington, 3 p.m., ESPN2, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Men’s basketball: Auburn 95, Alabama 91 OT

• According to the Detroit News, Nick Saban was an adviser during Michigan State’s search to replace Mark Dantonio, which ended with Mel Tucker. "'I'm very interested in Michigan State having the right person,'" Saban said in phone calls with athletic director Bill Beekman and deputy athletic director Alan Haller, according to the source. "And they weren't bashful about asking Nick."

• Senior Alba Cortina Pou was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week for the second consecutive week to mark the first time in Alabama women’s tennis history a player has won the award in back-to-back weeks. Cortina Pou becomes one of five Crimson Tide players to win the weekly honor twice in one season. No player has ever won three times in a season.

• Another preferred walk-on for the Crimson Tide:

• USA Academy has named former Alabama football player Rudy Griffin its new defensive line coach. During his 17-year tenure as a football coach, Griffin, has worked 10 years as a college coach and spent seven years coaching in Alabama and Georgia at the High School level.

• One of the players on that team is a former Crimson Tide commitment:

• One day after being dismissed by Houston, former Alabama player Eyabi Anoma entered the transfer portal again.

• Optimistic that he’ll be ready to go by Opening Day, the Philadelphia Phillies signed reliever Tommy Hunter (lexor tendon in his right arm) to a one-year contract. To accommodate Hunter on the 40-man roster, RHP David Robertson (elbow) was placed on the 60-day disabled list. Robertson told reporters at spring training that he’s hopeful to return to the Phillies by the All-Star break.

• David Robertson on the Houston Astros stealing signals: “It’s a disgrace what they’ve done and they’re going to have to live with it and everyone knows.”

• Wade LeBlanc will reportedly compete for rotation spot with the Baltimore Orioles.

• The women’s basketball team got a little love from NCAA.com:

• Alabama redshirt senior Amber Richardson has been selected to take part in the "So You Want To Be A Coach" program, which is put on by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association, in partnership with WeCOACH. Each member will participate in the three-day workshop on April 2-4 in conjunction with the WBCA Convention in New Orleans, La.

• Levi Randolph was named to the Team USA roster for the FIBA Americup Qualifying Team. Most of the team is made up of G League players.

• News from the Alabama wheelchair basketball team:

• We could actually use this quote in other sports … (Justin Thomas will play with Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker at Riviera on Thursday).

• Their home away from home …

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

206 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 13, 1985: Ray Perkins labeled his signing class "as a group who will help sustain the Alabama tradition of excellence." Among those signing with Alabama were stellar running backs Bobby Humphrey and Gene Jelks, the state's premier offensive linemen Larry Rose and Howard Cross and out-of-state defensive aces Anthony Smith and Derrick Thomas. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“There is no way that me or anyone else could be like Coach Bryant. I think it would be ridiculous for anyone to try.” – Ray Perkins

