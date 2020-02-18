Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 18, 2020

Today is … National Battery Day (Ok, it’s not our most exciting thing to celebrate, but just think where we'd be without them)

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• Men’s golf: Puerto Rico Classic, 7:30 a.m. CT

• Women’s golf: Alabama at Moon Golf Invitational, Melbourne, Fla., 8 a.m.

• Swimming and diving: SEC Championships, at Auburn, SEC Network+, Live Results

• Baseball: Troy at Alabama, 3 p.m., SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

• The No. 9 Alabama women’s golf team was tied for fifth place, just one-stroke off the clubhouse lead before the rest of the second round was postponed due to darkness at the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Fla. The Crimson Tide opened the 2020 spring campaign by posting a two-shot lead with a 4-under-par 284 through the first round at the Duran Golf Club. Alabama is in a tie for fifth overall (even par) with Coastal Carolina after going 4-over in the second round. Junior Polly Mack, who was tied for second on the leaderboard at -4.

• Sophomore Frankie Capan III shot a -5 67 as all five Alabama golfers finished the second round even or under par on the way to a season-best 18-hole team score of 12-under par 276 on day two of the Puerto Rico Classic. The Crimson Tide was third heading into the final round at 15-under 561 (285-276).

• The Alabama swimming and diving teams will open the postseason at the 2020 SEC Championships at Auburn. The meet will run through Saturday. “Coming into the postseason, we have a new staff, a new pool, new resources and we have new expectations and we’re excited to see what we can do,” Crimson Tide coach Coley Stickels said. “This will be the first time that we’ll really have a chance to assess where we are, since this will the first time this season that we’re going into a meet following a rest and taper phase. Hopefully we can go out there this week and qualify a lot of people for the NCAA Championships.”

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

200 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 18, 1966: Brice Building won the contract to expand Denny Stadium to 56,000 seats by September 1. The cost of adding the 13,000 seats and modernizing the stadium was $1,044,763.

February 18, 1971: George Teague was born in Oscoda, Mich.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

Feb. 18: “Alabama’s cornerbacks don’t impress me one bit. They’re overrated. Real men don’t play zone defense and we’ll show them a thing or two come January 1st.” – Miami wide receiver Lamar Thomas before the 1993 Sugar Bowl, followed by George Teague’s answer:

We’ll leave you with this …