Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 18, 2021

In case you missed it: Herb Jones, Alabama Basketball's Undisputed Leader, Matching His Offensive Ability With His Defense Prowess

Crimson Tide results

Women's tennis: Alabama 4, UAB 0

Crimson Tide schedule

Swimming and diving: at SEC Championships, 9 a.m & 5 p.m, Athens, Ga.

Former Alabama running back Trent Richardson has signed with Caudillos de Chihuahua, a team in the Futbol Americano de Mexico league. It is unclear what his role with the franchise is at this moment.

The Alabama women’s swimming and diving team opened the 2021 Southeastern Conference Championships off with its first relay title since 1985, taking top honors in the 200 medley relay here at the Gabrielson Natatorium in Athens, Ga. Rhyan White, Kaila Wong, Morgan Scott and Cora Dupre smashed the Crimson Tide record on the way to the title, going 1:34.68 and finishing nearly a second ahead of second-place Missouri. White led off the relay with a 23.35, the second-fastest 50 backstroke time in the history of swimming. The Crimson Tide then came back in the second race of the night and broke not just one, but two school records on the way to taking fourth place in the 800 freestyle relay. Scott, Kalia Antoniou, Gracie Felner and Kensey McMahon combined to go a 7:01.36, slashing more than four seconds off its previous school mark, set in the fall. Scott also set a new school mark in the 200 freestyle as the lead off leg of the relay with a 1:43.69, bettering the mark she set last season at this meet.

The Alabama women’s tennis team took down UAB with a score of 4-0 Wednesday afternoon at the Robert Alison Baumgardner Tennis Facility. With the win, the Tide moves to 9-1 on the season, while the Blazers fall to 2-4. This was the second time the two teams have faced off this season, with the Tide taking a 7-0 win in the first meeting on Jan. 23. The Tide is 25-1 all-time vs. UAB. After winning the doubles point, The Crimson Tide won three singles matches in straight sets to close out the win. Sydney Riley grabbed the first singles point with a win at No. 6, while Sasha Gorchanyuk clinched the match for the Tide with a win at No. 2.

Alabama baseball's Connor Prielipp and Owen Diodati were named NCBWA Preseason All-Americans. Prielipp was selected to the first team, while Diodati earned third-team honors.

JaMychal Green recorded nine points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and two assists in the Denver Nuggets' 130-128 loss to the Washington Wizards.

198 days

February 18, 1966: Brice Building won the contract to expand Denny Stadium to 56,000 seats by September 1. The cost of adding the 13,000 seats and modernizing the stadium was $1,044,763.

February 18, 1971: George Teague was born in Oscoda, Mich.

Feb. 18: “Alabama’s cornerbacks don’t impress me one bit. They’re overrated. Real men don’t play zone defense and we’ll show them a thing or two come January 1st.” – Miami wide receiver Lamar Thomas before the 1993 Sugar Bowl, followed by George Teague’s answer:

