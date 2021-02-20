Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 20, 2021

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Alabama athletics and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is ... National Muffin Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Crimson Tide results

Baseball: Alabama 10, McNeese State 6

Gymnastics: Alabama 197.725, LSU 197.325

Softball: Alabama 6, Liberty 3

Men's tennis: Florida 6, Alabama 1

Women's tennis: Florida 4, Alabama 1

Soccer: Alabama 2, Columbus State 0.

Crimson Tide schedule

Men's basketball: vs Vanderbilt, 12 p.m, CT, SEC Network, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Baseball: vs McNeese State. 2 p.m, CT, SEC Network+, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Softball: vs Liberty, vs LSU, 1:30 p.m & 4 p.m, CT, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Did you notice?

The gold rush continued for the Alabama women on day three of the Southeastern Conference Swimming and Diving Championships being held in Athens, Ga., and Columbia, Mo., this week. Rhyan White, who won two individual golds a year ago at this meet, added two more individual titles on Friday, taking top honors in the 100 butterfly with a 50.94, before coming back less than hour later to win her second-consecutive SEC 100 backstroke title with a 50.36. Diana Petkova, who joined the Tide for the spring semester, took bronze in the 100 breaststroke with a 59.16, ranking her third all-time at UA. Tanesha Lucoe capped the night for the Tide with a silver medal finish off the platform, totaling 280.60 points over five dives. Alabama remains in third place in the team standings, with Florida (779) in first and Kentucky (771) in second after day three.

The Alabama women’s soccer team continued the 2020-21 season with a 2-0 shutout over Columbus State at the Alabama Soccer Complex Friday afternoon. The first half was a defensive battle between the two squads, as the there was only three shots fired in 45 minutes of action (CSU 2, UA 1). Midfielder Macy Clem took advantage of a corner kick by Kat Rogers to put Alabama up on the scoreboard in the 64th minute. The Crimson Tide found the back of the net less than 10 minutes later through a penalty kick opportunity thanks to midfielder Felicia Knox.

Collin Sexton dropped 23 points and four assists for the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 120-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Justin Thomas missed the cut at the Genesis Invitational with a score of 8-over par.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener

196 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 20, 1942: Arthur "Tarzan" White, an All-American for the Crimson Tide from 1934-36 who went to play in the NFL for the New York Giants, used a sleeper hold to defeat villain Mike Chacoma (no, he was not from Auburn) during White's first local pro wrestling appearance. Chacoma, known as the "Oklahoma Meanie," wanted a rematch with White, who, for the record, earned his Ph.D. from Columbia and earned Phi Beta Kappa honors at Alabama.

February 20, 1996: Lester Cotton Sr. was born in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Feb. 20: "I was determined to block that field goal. There was no way I was going to let Alabama lose." – safety Stacy Harrison after blocking a field goal in the Tide's 9-6 win over Tennessee in 1990.

We’ll leave you with this ...