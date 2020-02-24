Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 24, 2020

Today is … National Tortilla Chip Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

According to TeamRankings.com, Alabama basketball is now projected with an 81 percent likelihood of making the NCAA tournament due to its big road win over Ole Miss on Saturday. If the Crimson Tide is able to finish the season with 18 wins (going 3-1 in its remaining four games), the potential jumps to 85 percent, while if it is able to go undefeated and finish with 19 wins, Alabama is projected to make the NCAA tournament with 96 percent certainty. That being said, the Crimson Tide still has to defeat Mississippi State in its final Quadrant 1 game of the year this coming Tuesday in Starkville, Miss.

Despite not having quite the performance he would have liked, former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas hit the shot of the day on Sunday at the World Golf Championships Mexico. Thomas, who is right-handed, was forced to swing his club left-handed on the par-4 10th after hitting a shot wide that sent the ball into the crowd. Thomas ended up double-bogeying the hole after his next shot sailed over the green.

Former Alabama basketball forward Donta Hall arrived in Detroit today after being signed to a 10-day contract by the Detroit Pistons on Saturday afternoon. During his time with the NBA G-League with the Grand Rapids Drive, Hall has averaged a double-double with 15.4 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per game. Crimson Tide fans should remember Hall's double-doubles well, as the forward had 18 in his senior year alone at Alabama.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

194 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 24, 1910: Fred Sington, the All-American who inspired Rudy Vallee to sing "Football Freddie," was born in Birmingham.

February 24, 1983: Charlie Peprah was born in Fort Worth, Texas.

February 24, 1993: Gehrig Dieter was born in South Bend, Ind.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Of fundamentals and techniques these players are ahead of most colleges because of their coaching and they recruit first- and second-round draft choices. They do a heck of a job of evaluating who they recruit and sign. It’s a credit to Nick Saban and his staff."

– Jon Gruden

We’ll leave you with this …