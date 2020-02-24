Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 24, 2020

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Tortilla Chip Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • According to TeamRankings.com, Alabama basketball is now projected with an 81 percent likelihood of making the NCAA tournament due to its big road win over Ole Miss on Saturday. If the Crimson Tide is able to finish the season with 18 wins (going 3-1 in its remaining four games), the potential jumps to 85 percent, while if it is able to go undefeated and finish with 19 wins, Alabama is projected to make the NCAA tournament with 96 percent certainty. That being said, the Crimson Tide still has to defeat Mississippi State in its final Quadrant 1 game of the year this coming Tuesday in Starkville, Miss.
Screen Shot 2020-02-24 at 12.08.08 AM
  • Despite not having quite the performance he would have liked, former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas hit the shot of the day on Sunday at the World Golf Championships Mexico. Thomas, who is right-handed, was forced to swing his club left-handed on the par-4 10th after hitting a shot wide that sent the ball into the crowd. Thomas ended up double-bogeying the hole after his next shot sailed over the green.
  • Former Alabama basketball forward Donta Hall arrived in Detroit today after being signed to a 10-day contract by the Detroit Pistons on Saturday afternoon. During his time with the NBA G-League with the Grand Rapids Drive, Hall has averaged a double-double with 15.4 points per game and 10.5 rebounds per game. Crimson Tide fans should remember Hall's double-doubles well, as the forward had 18 in his senior year alone at Alabama.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

194 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 24, 1910: Fred Sington, the All-American who inspired Rudy Vallee to sing "Football Freddie," was born in Birmingham.

February 24, 1983: Charlie Peprah was born in Fort Worth, Texas.

February 24, 1993: Gehrig Dieter was born in South Bend, Ind.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Of fundamentals and techniques these players are ahead of most colleges because of their coaching and they recruit first- and second-round draft choices. They do a heck of a job of evaluating who they recruit and sign. It’s a credit to Nick Saban and his staff."

– Jon Gruden

We’ll leave you with this … 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Week Three That Was For Alabama Softball

A 5-0 Showing At The Easton Bama Bash Has Tide Feeling Better About Itself

Cary L. Clark

Alabama Softball Sweeps Easton Bama Bash

A 5-0 weekend was capped on Sunday with a win over Louisville

Cary L. Clark

Alabama Baseball Completes Sweep at UNLV

Three home runs by the Crimson Tide were too much for the Rebels on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Women’s Basketball Defeats Mississippi State With Fourth-Quarter Comeback

A layup by sophomore guard Megan Abrams put the Crimson Tide on top in the final seconds

Allie Wright

This Week With The Crimson Tide: Feb. 24- March 1

Check out this week’s schedule as Alabama football reintroduces itself into the mix

Allie Wright

Alabama Basketball Cruises to Decisive Victory at Ole Miss

Alabama moved to 15-12 and 7-7 in SEC play on the season after dominating win over the Rebels

Tyler Martin

by

Ryguy3

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 23, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Best of Crimson Tikes: Feb. 18, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

Uga314

Alabama Softball Wins Fourth Game of Bama Bash over Penn State

A late home run by senior Taylor Clark helped secure the win for the Crimson Tide

Allie Wright

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Travels to Ole Miss

The Crimson Tide is back in action on Saturday night against the Ole Miss Rebels

Tyler Martin