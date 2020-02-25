Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 25, 2020

Today is … Fat Tuesday. It’s also National Pancake Day (the two are not related).

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• Baseball: UT-Martin at Alabama, 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

• Men’s basketball: Alabama at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Did you notice?

• Junior midfielder Taylor Morgan was named the Vice Chair of the Southeastern Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). The Alabama soccer player was selected by a vote of her peers at a recent committee meeting held at the SEC offices. She will partner with Jake Gibbons, a senior from the Texas A & M men’s swimming and diving team, in the officer role. The pair will be involved in various meetings throughout the year with the league’s Athletic Directors, Senior Woman Administrators, and Faculty Athletics Representatives.

• The series finale at Sewell-Thomas Stadium between Alabama and Harvard baseball on Sunday, March 1, has been moved up to a 10:30 a.m. CT first pitch. The game time was adjusted to accommodate Harvard’s travel schedule.

• Blake Sims has signed to play next season with the Spokane Shock of the Indoor Football League.

• The Jacksonville Jaguars declined to pick up the fifth-year option on defensive lineman Marcell Dareus, making him a free agent. The move freed up $20 million in cap space.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

193 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 25, 1938: Alabama's football schedule for the upcoming fall was released by head coach Frank Thomas. The Crimson Tide would travel to Los Angeles on September 24 to meet perennial West Coach power Southern California in the first ever matchup of the two national powers.

February 25, 2018: For the first time in 46 years, Alabama won the SEC men's indoor track and field championship. … It’s also the anniversary of SMU being issued the death penalty and the birthday of announcer Todd Blackledge (1961).

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"To see the turnaround under Nick Saban after that first year where he kind of took his lumps, the consistency that they have had since his second year is staggering. I believe what Nick Saban has done over the course of the last nine seasons is the finest display of coaching in college football that we've ever seen. — Todd Blackledge in 2016

