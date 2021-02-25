Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 25, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics and how to watch the Crimson Tide

BamaCentral Headlines

In case you missed it: No. 6 Alabama Basketball Falters Late in 81-66 Loss to No. 20 Arkansas

Crimson Tide results

Baseball: UT Martin 9, Alabama 4

Men's basketball: Arkansas 81, Alabama 66

Softball: Alabama 8, UAB 1

Crimson Tide schedule

Women's basketball: Texas A&M at Alabama, 6 p.m (CT), Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Swimming & diving: at SEC Championships in Columbia, Mo., 9 a.m & 5 p.m

Track & field, cross country: at SEC Championships in Fayetteville, Ark., All Day

Did you notice?

The Alabama men's swimming and diving team secured two more medals and dropped a school record during the second day of the 2021 Southeastern Conference Championships being held at the Mizzou Aquatic Center in Columbia, Mo. Freshman Matt King snagged his second silver medal and posted an 18.96 in the 50 freestyle to take second. King then combined with Sam DiSette, Jonathan Berneburg and Colton Stogner grabbed the bronze medal in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:16.32.

Najee Harris made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show and he offered some great quotes. (Warning: there is some explicit language)

Check out this contest between Justin Thomas and Rory McIIroy:

Canton Charge guard Levi Randolph scored 19 points in 101-90 win over the Lakeland Magic:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener

191 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 25, 1938: Alabama's football schedule for the upcoming fall was released by head coach Frank Thomas. The Crimson Tide would travel to Los Angeles on September 24 to meet perennial West Coach power Southern California in the first ever matchup of the two national powers.

February 25, 2018: For the first time in 46 years, Alabama won the SEC men's indoor track and field championship. … It’s also the anniversary of SMU being issued the death penalty and the birthday of announcer Todd Blackledge (1961).

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Feb. 25: "To see the turnaround under Nick Saban after that first year where he kind of took his lumps, the consistency that they have had since his second year is staggering. I believe what Nick Saban has done over the course of the last nine seasons is the finest display of coaching in college football that we've ever seen. — Todd Blackledge in 2016

We'll leave you with this ...