Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 27, 2020

Women’s basketball: Alabama at Texas A & M, 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Baseball: Alabama 12, Middle Tennessee 6

• Daija Lampkin was named SEC Women’s Indoor Track and Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She’s the first athlete in program history to win the honor. The junior holds a 4.0 grade point average and is pursuing a degree in public health with a minor in biology.

• Alabama softball’s game at UAB was postponed due to inclement weather, and rescheduled for April 21 at 6 p.m.

• Collin Sexton netted 28 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers knocked off the Philadelphia 76ers, 104-98.

• There’s obviously been a lot of talk about what kind of time Henry Ruggs III will post in the 40 on Thursday evening, but don’t forget about Jerry Jeudy:

• The world tour of former Alabama basketball player Tony Mitchell continues as has signed with the AS Sale in Morocco.

• Former Crimson Tide golfer Camilla Lennarth shot an opening round 68 and was one stroke off the lead at the Women's New South Wales Open at -4. She was tied for first among those who finished the first round at Dubbo Golf Club.

February 27, 1958: Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant wrapped up hiring his first staff at Alabama, which included Jerry Claiborne, Dee Powell, Pat James, Carney Laslie, Phil Cutchin, Bobby Keith, Gene Stallings and Sam Bailey. – Bryant Museum

February 27, 1992: Adrian Hubbard was born in Washington, D.C.

''He was just an old-fashioned coach with old-fashioned values who had the one thing a lot of coaches and administrators preach, but too few actually have. He had integrity.'' – John Clay in The Lexington Herald-Leader after Jerry Claiborne died of a heart attack in 2000.

