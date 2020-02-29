Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 29, 2020

Today is … National Time Refund Day

Alabama soccer opened its spring schedule on Friday against UAB in Birmingham. The Crimson Tide won the game 4-1, with all five goals being scored in the second half. Early enrollee Taylor Clark scored the first goal of her college career in her first career college match in the 79th minute. Alabama's spring schedule resumes on March 7 against Tennessee in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama men's tennis was walloped on the road against No. 6 Florida on Friday, falling to the Gators 7-0. After winning the first match in doubles play, the Crimson Tide went on to lose eight-straight matches. Alabama will look to bounce back against No. 23 South Carolina on March 1 in Columbia.

Speaking of tennis, the Alabama women's tennis team also took on Florida on Friday, but this time in Tuscaloosa. After winning the doubles point, the Crimson Tide dropped four of its five singles matches to take the loss. “I think we did a lot of good things tonight and we have a lot of positives to build on,” Alabama coach Jenny Mainz said. “We won a really tough doubles point. We’re playing more aggressive and confident in doubles in general. In singles we got off to a good start on three courts, but I think we played a good match and we competed well. Florida is a solid team and I thought it was a good match both ways.” Like the men's team, the women's team resumes action on March 1 against South Carolina.

At the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships, Alabama earned two bronze and a silver in the first day of competition on Friday. First up in the women's shot put, junior Cherisse Murray earned a bronze with a throw of 16.17 meters (53-3/4). Later on, junior Ryan Lipe also earned a bronze in the men's pole vault with a clearance of 5.26 meters (17-3). Finally, the Crimson Tide's lone silver of the day came via sophomore Mercy Chelangat in the women's 5,000 meters, which she finished with a time of 15:53.97. Alabama resumes action in the championships tomorrow.

February 29, 1956: In the middle of spring practices, Crimson Tide coach J.B. Whitworth tells reporters his squad had made significant progress since the previous year's disappointing 0-10 finish. Jim Loftin and Baxter Booth were among the players singled out by the coach, who was preparing his team for the annual A-Day game on March 10.

“I don't know about the rest of you, but I know one thing. Ole thirty-four will be after them. He'll be after their asses!" – Assistant coach Hank Crisp during a locker room speech while referring to player Paul Bryant, who had a broken leg. “I had no intention of playing,” Bryant said.

