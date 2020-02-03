Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 3, 2020

Today is … National Football Hangover Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

Women's Basketball: Alabama 57, Ole Miss 56

Men's Tennis: Minnesota 4, Alabama 3

Former Alabama linebacker Reggie Ragland and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night in Miami. It's the eighth straight year that a former Crimson Tide player has won the Super Bowl. Ragland started and recorded two tackles. Former Alabama wide receiver Gehrig Dieter was also a member of the Chiefs' practice squad.

Alabama men's tennis lost a close one in Minnesota on Sunday, falling 4-3 to the Golden Gophers. Senior Zhe Zhou and junior Jeremy Gschwendtner continued their unbeaten streaks, with Zhou notching his seventh game and Gschwendtner winning his sixth. "Proud of them and the team for their response today," Crimson Tide coach George Husack said. "We weren’t able to control every outcome today, but we can control how we move forward and prepare for the next match. We are improving with each match and will keep challenging our guys in practice to prepare us for more opportunities ahead.”

Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban added a punter to his 2020 class on Sunday in Sam Johnson. Johnson attends Oak Mountain High School in Pelham, Ala., and was the No. 2 punter at the Kohl's kicking camp. It is unknown at this time whether Johnson will be a preferred walk-on or a scholarship player at Alabama.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 3, 1942: Holt Rast, who was on target to receive his degree in civil engineering in May and be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army, was selected to play in the College All-Star game featuring the top college players vs. the NFL Champion Chicago Bears. The game was played August 28 in Chicago and attracted 101,103 fans to Soldier Field. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Be aware of 'yes' men. Generally, they are losers. Surround yourself with winners. Never forget — people win."

— Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

