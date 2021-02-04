Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 4, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is … National Thank a Mail Carrier Day.

BamaCentral Headlines

• Alabama Football Finalizes 2021 Recruiting Class With Two New Additions on NSD

• COVID-19 Pandemic Couldn't Stop Alabama Football From Winning Recruiting Title in 2021

• No. 10 Alabama Basketball Destroys LSU Again, 78-60

• Bama Central Courtside: No. 10 Alabama Basketball 78, LSU 60

• Nick Saban, Nate Oats Address Two-Sport Alabama Signee Terrion Arnold; "He's Tough"

• Live Updates: No. 10 Alabama Basketball vs LSU

• Nick Saban Discusses Bill O'Brien, New Coaching Hires at Alabama Football

• Crimson Tikes: Tiger Shade

• Crimson Corner: Alabama Basketball Bracketology

• Curing Recent February Woes Begins With Sweeping LSU for Alabama Basketball

• Elite RB Camar Wheaton Signs With Alabama Football

• Live Updates: 2021 National Signing Day

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• Women's Basketball vs. No. 25 Georgia, 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Basketball: No. 10 Alabama 78, LSU 60

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener

212 days (seven months)

Did You Notice?

• Following its win over LSU, Alabama basketball moved up to No. 7 in the KenPom rankings.

• DeVonta Smith did a ton of interviews on Wednesday, but his most interesting answer may have been during an "Ask me anything" on Bleacher Report. He said regarding his reaction to winning the Heisman Trophy: "I couldn't believe it, I was telling Mac [Jones] the whole time he was going to win."

• Georgia coach Kirby Smart told reporters that former Florida South Carolina coach Will Muschamp has joined the Georgia football staff as a defensive analyst. Both Smart and Muschamp are former Nick Saban assistant coaches.

• AL.com reported that Will Lawing, who worked under Bill O’Brien at both Penn State and with the Houston Texans, is expected to join the Crimson Tide as an analyst. Lawing is the son of Brad Lawing, who worked under Saban at Michigan State in 1999.

• Pitcher David Robertson, who is coming off Tommy John surgery, will throw for MLB teams at the University of Alabama next Thursday. Mark Feinsand of the MLB Network said a big turnout is expected.

• Alabama men's tennis is ranked No. 25 in the latest Oracle/ITA Division I team rankings.

• Alex Avila's addition to the Washington Nationals was finalized, while the Baltimore Orioles announced signing Wade LeBlanc to a minor-league deal.

• Collin Sexton had 27 points and five assists as the Cavaliers took a 121-99 loss to the Clippers. He also inked an article for The Players' Tribune:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

February 4, 1940: Billy Neighbors, a consensus All-American lineman and captain of the 1961 national championship tame, was born in Tuscaloosa.

February 4, 1966: Fresh off winning a second straight national championship, quarterback Steve Sloan and receiver Dennis Homan were named to the 23-member Academic All-American team. Meanwhile, Kenny Stabler, expected to be the starting quarterback, said he would split time between spring football and baseball. Baseball coach Joe Sewell called Stabler one of the most talented left-handed pitchers he had ever seen.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Billy Neighbors was a self-made person. He lost his father extremely early. He had brothers that were good football players, but Billy was different. He was just self-made. He could see something, and he had enough insight of what needed to be done to be great. He was bound and determined to be something special. He became very special in the eyes of everybody." – former teammate Bill "Brother" Oliver to AL.com when Billy Neighbors died in 2012.

We’ll leave you with this …