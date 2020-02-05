Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 5, 2020

Today is … National Weatherperson’s Day (and we’re not just kissing up because the forecast for parts of Alabama tonight includes storms and possible tornadoes. Really, we're not).

It’s also National Signing Day.

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide results

Men’s basketball: Tennessee 69, Alabama 68

Did you notice?

• The honorable mention selections for the 2020 SI All-American Team were released and included Alabama prospects Jase McClellan and Bill Branch. To check out the teams:

First-team offense

First-team defense

Second-team offense

Second-team defense

• Per SwimSwam, legendary Alabama swimmer Jonty Skinner announced his retirement from coaching. The 19-time All-American was Alabama’s first NCAA champion. He went to hold the world record in the 100-meter freestyle and was elected to the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 1986. Skinner, 65, had three stints at his alma mater and was named the 1994 SEC Women’s Coach of the Year.

• Alabama has added another walk-on kicker for next season, from Coleyville, Texas.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

213 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 5, 1929: Al Worthington, who pitched 14 years in the major leagues, mostly with the Twins and Giants, was born on this day in 1929. It’s also Hank Aaron’s birthday.

February 5, 1966: Consensus All-American center Paul Crane had his own day in his hometown of Prichard, where the Alabama center-linebacker was honored and presented with a brand new $4,000 automobile. During his Crimson Tide career, Crane started all 33 games and averaged 50 minutes of playing time per contest. – Bryant Museum

February 5, 2018: Former Alabama defensive lineman and NFL player Jeremy Nunley died in Tuscaloosa. He was 46.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"When I met with Coach Saban at the SEC meetings I wanted to know, 'When you won it in 2009, you guys kind of faltered a little bit. Now that you won it in 2011, tell me exactly what you thought you learned.’ He gave me some great insight in what he saw and how things had changed and what he would guard against. One of the things was he started right away on the next season. He didn't wait." — Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari

