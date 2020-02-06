Bama Central
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 6, 2020

Courtesy of Crimson Storm Surge

Christopher Walsh

Today is … National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

• Women’s tennis: Michigan State at Alabama, 5 p.m., CT, Watch, Live Stats

• Women’s basketball: Alabama at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats 

Crimson Tide results 

No games scheduled 

BamaCentral Daily Video 

Did you notice? 

• Senior Alba Cortina Pou was named the SEC Player of the Week in women’s tennis. Pou kept her perfect singles and doubles record intact after going 2-0 in both out in California over the weekend. Pou won both of her singles matches at the No. 3 spot and her doubles matches at the No. 2 spot. She is now 5-0 in singles play and 5-0 in doubles competition this season, helping lead Alabama to a 6-0 season mark. 

• Per the Shelby County Reporter, punter Sam Johnson became the first Oak Mountain graduate to join the Crimson Tide. “I’m at a loss for words,” Johnson said. “It’s really just a blessing and you can’t ask for more.” 

 • It’s good to be Reggie Ragland this week: 

 • Nice tribute in Kansas City (Note: Terrell Suggs wore one as well):

 • Nice women's golf note:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

212 days 

On this date in Crimson Tide history: 

Feb. 6, 1929: Soggy fields and missing players limited the number of scrimmages during Alabama's spring practice, causing Wallace Wade to be skeptical about the progress of his team. The coach said: "football is a game of blocking, tackling and kicking" and emphasized the Tide was not getting much done in the spring drills. Wade also noted he was not a believer in "gimmicks or trick plays." Captain Billy Hicks was sidelined with an illness while center Jess Ebert missed practice time after undergoing an operation on his right arm. Wade also noted Snake Vines had not been able to practice because he had to work in the afternoons. 

February 6, 1983: Brodie Croyle was born in Rainbow City. 

February 6, 1989: Damion Square was born in Houston. 

February 6, 2008: Nick Saban signed his first full recruiting class, which was credited with making the Crimson Tide a national power again. It included Mark Ingram Jr., Julio Jones, Mark Barron, Courtney Upshaw Barrett Jones, Marcell Dareus, Dont’a Hightower and Terrence Cody. 

Alabama running back Mark Ingram Jr.
T.G. Paschal/Bama Central

Feb. 6, 2011: Former Alabama safety Charlie Peprah led the Green Bay Packers defense with 10 tackles in the 31-25 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. 

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"It was a great class. There was a lot of opportunity for these guys early in their career. These guys took advantage of it and made significant impact on the program immediately. This class had as much to do with what's been accomplished the past three years as any class, and I would say based on their performance and results it's got to be as good as any." – Nick Saban in 2011 on his first full recruiting class at Alabama

We’ll leave you with this …

