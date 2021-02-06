Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 6, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

In case you missed it: Alabama's John Petty Jr. Taking More Professional-Like Approach to Basketball

Crimson Tide results

Women's tennis: Alabama 4, Memphis 3

Volleyball: Alabama 3, Ole Miss 2

Crimson Tide schedule

Track and field: at South Carolina Invitational, All Day

Men's basketball: at No. 18 Missouri, 11 a.m, CT, ESPN, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Women's tennis: vs Furman, 11 a.m, CT, Live Stats

Volleyball: at Ole Miss, 12 p.m, CT, SEC Network, Watch, Live Stats

Did you notice?

For the first time since 2008, Alabama defeated Ole Miss in Oxford Friday afternoon in five sets, 3-2. Alabama’s (3-8) last win over Ole Miss (0-9) in Oxford came on Oct. 12, 2008, with today’s win breaking a eight-match losing streak on the road against the Rebels. Abby Marjama led the offense with a season-high 19 kills, adding 11 digs for her first double-double with the Crimson Tide. Emily Janek (45 assists, 17 digs) and Madelyn St. Germain (10 assists, 17 digs) also earned double-doubles. For the third-straight match, Alabama increased its season-high for team blocks, finishing with 14 today. Chaise Campbell led the defensive effort at the net with a season-best six, followed close behind by Janek and Alyiah Wells with five each.

The Alabama women’s tennis team took down Memphis, 4-3, Friday afternoon at the Alabama Tennis Stadium, in a close, hard-fought match. With the win, the Crimson Tide move to 6-0, while the Tigers fall to 0-6. "I thought both teams battled hard today," coach Jenny Mainz said. "It was a great match and very competitive. We had a positive response after dropping the doubles point. We answered with winning five first sets in the singles. I was proud of the way our team played together and showed a lot of grit. After doubles we talked about what kind of a team we would be going into singles. I think we showed a lot of toughness and resiliency in taking four out of six singles matches against a good Memphis team.”

Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith competed in the ACL's Superhole II event last night. Jones and Devon Harbaugh ended up coming away victorious.

After the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Justin Thomas is tied for 16th at 7-under par. He shot a 65 on Friday.

Pretty funny story from Jaylen Waddle on how he ended up with No. 17:

Countdown until the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener

210 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

Feb. 6, 1929: Soggy fields and missing players limited the number of scrimmages during Alabama's spring practice, causing Wallace Wade to be skeptical about the progress of his team. The coach said: "football is a game of blocking, tackling and kicking" and emphasized the Tide was not getting much done in the spring drills. Wade also noted he was not a believer in "gimmicks or trick plays." Captain Billy Hicks was sidelined with an illness while center Jess Ebert missed practice time after undergoing an operation on his right arm. Wade also noted Snake Vines had not been able to practice because he had to work in the afternoons.

February 6, 1983: Brodie Croyle was born in Rainbow City.

February 6, 1989: Damion Square was born in Houston.

February 6, 2008: Nick Saban signed his first full recruiting class, which was credited with making the Crimson Tide a national power again. It included Mark Ingram Jr., Julio Jones, Mark Barron, Courtney Upshaw Barrett Jones, Marcell Dareus, Dont’a Hightower and Terrence Cody.

Feb. 6, 2011: Former Alabama safety Charlie Peprah led the Green Bay Packers defense with 10 tackles in the 31-25 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Feb. 6: "It was a great class. There was a lot of opportunity for these guys early in their career. These guys took advantage of it and made significant impact on the program immediately. This class had as much to do with what's been accomplished the past three years as any class, and I would say based on their performance and results it's got to be as good as any." – Nick Saban in 2011 on his first full recruiting class at Alabama

