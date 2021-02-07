Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 7, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Today is... Super Bowl Sunday

In case you missed it: Derrick Henry Wins 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year

Men's basketball: No. 18 Missouri 68, No. 10 Alabama 65

Women's tennis: Furman 4, Alabama 3

Volleyball: Alabama 3, Ole Miss 2

No events scheduled

Trailing 2-1 after three sets, Alabama volleyball powered through to win the fourth and fifth sets, completing the comeback victory in five sets to cap a weekend sweep over Ole Miss. Alabama generated plenty of points, tying a season-high 65 kills and posting 10 aces, its most since earning 11 against Furman on Sept. 9, 2017 and its most in SEC play since Oct. 17, 2008 against Georgia. Four players finished with double-digit kills, led by Abby Marjama with 19, while Taylor Drapp led the pressure at the line with five aces. Marjama added 11 digs for a double-double, as did Kendyl Reaugh (16 kills, 10 digs).

Here is a look at the records that four Alabama track and field athletes broke over the weekend at the South Carolina Invitational:

Jacob Spotswood opened the day by finishing the men's heptathlon in third place with 5,447 points

The 5,447 points put him 108 past the old program record holder Michael Hughes (5,339) from Feb. 25-26, 2011

In the women’s 3000m, Mercy Chelangat crushed a 34-year old UA record with a NCAA No. 2 leading time of 9:02:54

The indoor 3000m program record was previously held by Liz Lynch (9:05.94) from Feb. 12, 1986

Just a second after Chelangat, Amaris Tyynismaa crossed the finish line to post a NCAA top-five time of 9:03:46

With a time of 3:57:83, Eliud Kipsang shattered a 21-year old program record in the men's indoor mile, which was previously held by Tim Broe (3:59.38) from Feb. 12, 1999

The rookie captured his first sub-four mile with a 28.9 final 200m and broke the facility record

Collin Sexton added 17 points against the Milwakuee Bucks last night, pushing his streak of scoring 10-or-more points in a game to 54 straight:

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. played a season high 19 minutes and contributed six points and four assists in a win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener

209 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 7, 1982: In a Birmingham News interview with Alf Van Hoose, Paul W. “Bear” Bryant announced his intentions of starting a museum on campus to honor former players and teams of the Crimson Tide. According to Bryant, the museum would likely be housed in the Coliseum or in a special building near the outfield of Sewell-Thomas Stadium. — Bryant Museum

Feb. 7: “I’d like people to remember me as a winner because I ain’t never been nothing but a winner.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

