Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 8, 2020

Alabama Athletics

Joey Blackwell

Today is … National Iowa Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

  • Women's Tennis: Alabama vs Iowa State, 12 p.m. CT, Live Video + Stats
  • Women's Tennis: Alabama vs UT Martin, 5 p.m. CT, Live Video + Stats
  • Softball (Joanne Graf Classic): No. 1 Alabama at No. 9 Florida State, 2 p.m. CT, ACC Network Extra, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
  • Softball (Joanne Graf Classic): Alabama vs North Carolina, 4:30 p.m. CT, Live Audio, Live Stats
  • Men's Basketball: Alabama at Georgia, 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
  • Swimming and Diving: Alabama at Auburn Invitational, All Day
  • Track and Field, Cross Country: Alabama at New Mexico Classic, All Day

Crimson Tide results

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

  • Alabama men's tennis senior Zhe Zhou improved his perfect record to 8-0 at the Crimson Tide defeated Tulsa 6-1 Friday night. In addition to winning the doubles point, Alabama also won all singles matches except for one. The win was a huge bounce back after the team suffered a big loss against Minnesota last Sunday. “We emphasize practice a ton and our guys have a strong desire to win,” Alabama coach George Husack said. “I think they’re understanding that we can’t always control certain outcomes, but what they can control is to put themselves in the best possible position to win through competing, through putting their opponents in uncomfortable positions and tonight up-and-down the row of courts that’s what we saw.”
  • Crimson Tide Track and Field picked up four titles in the first day of the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque, N.M. In men's weight-throw, sophomore Bobby Colantonio, Jr. won his third event of the season with a throw of 76-06.50 (23.33 meters). On the track, the Crimson Tide picked up three more titles. Junior Tamara Clark won the women's 200-meter with a time of 22.81, senior Natassha McDonald placed first in the women's 400-meter with a time of 52.64 and senior Stephan Holcombe finished off the three wins in track with a win in the men's 400-meter with a time of 47.49.
EQOtmgnWkAEa31k
Alabama Athletics
  • In Alabama gymnastics' Power of Pink meet Friday night in Tuscaloosa, the No. 7 Crimson Tide posted a score of 197.550 in its win over No. 21 Missouri. The score is not only the team's best so far this season but it is also the highest score that the team has posted since its meet against Georgia in 2016. Junior Lexi Grabber was nearly perfect on the night, scoring a 9.9 or better in every event. For full coverage of the Crimson Tide victory on BamaCentral, click here.
  • The XFL makes its debut this weekend to kick off its inaugural season. Among the athletes participating in the league are two former Alabama players in cornerbacks Saivion Smith and Bradley Sylve. Smith will be playing for the Houston Roughnecks while Sylve will be representing the DC Defenders. The XFL hopes to bring more excitement to the game of football with updated rules including no PATs with a one, two or three-point conversion attempt as well as updated kickoff and punt-return rules.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener

211 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 8, 1983: Coach Ray Perkins, in his first recruiting effort, signed 26 players on signing day, including two of the state's premier players, lineman Curt Jarvis and Cornelius Bennett.

February 8, 1989: Julio Jones was born in Foley, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"In the time I've been in this business, there have been three defensive players who could change the course of a game. Lawrence Taylor, Bruce Smith, and Derrick."

— Former Kansas City Chiefs president Carl Peterson

We’ll leave you with this … 

BamaCentral

