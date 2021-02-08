Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 8, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide

Even though he was on injured reserve, former Alabama tight end OJ Howard gets a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

2021 signee Terrion Arnold is ready to get to Tuscaloosa:

Justin Thomas finished tied for 13th at the Waste Management Phoenix Open over the weekend with a score of 13-under par. He played the final round in memory of his grandfather, who passed away on Saturday evening.

ESPN national baseball reporter Pedro Gomez passed away unexpectedly at the age of 58 last night.

Just listen to this call from broadcaster Kevin Harlan. He's incredible:

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

Feb. 8, 1983: Coach Ray Perkins, in his first recruiting effort, signed 26 players on signing day, including two of the state's premier players, lineman Curt Jarvis and end Cornelius Bennett.

February 8, 1989: Julio Jones was born in Foley, Ala.

February 8, 2000: Legendary linebacker Derrick Thomas died.

Feb. 8: “In the time I’ve been in this business, there have been three defensive players who could change the course of a game. Lawrence Taylor, Bruce Smith, and Derrick.” – Former Kansas Chiefs president Carl Peterson

