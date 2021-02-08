All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 8, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide
Author:
Publish date:

Today is ... National Football Hangover Day

BamaCentral Headlines 

Crimson Tide results 

No events scheduled

Crimson Tide schedule

No events scheduled

Did you notice?

  • Even though he was on injured reserve, former Alabama tight end OJ Howard gets a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
  • 2021 signee Terrion Arnold is ready to get to Tuscaloosa:
  • Justin Thomas finished tied for 13th at the Waste Management Phoenix Open over the weekend with a score of 13-under par. He played the final round in memory of his grandfather, who passed away on Saturday evening. 
  • ESPN national baseball reporter Pedro Gomez passed away unexpectedly at the age of 58 last night. 
  • Just listen to this call from broadcaster Kevin Harlan. He's incredible:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener

208 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

Feb. 8, 1983: Coach Ray Perkins, in his first recruiting effort, signed 26 players on signing day, including two of the state's premier players, lineman Curt Jarvis and end Cornelius Bennett.

February 8, 1989: Julio Jones was born in Foley, Ala.

February 8, 2000: Legendary linebacker Derrick Thomas died.

Crimson Tide quote of the day

Feb. 8: “In the time I’ve been in this business, there have been three defensive players who could change the course of a game. Lawrence Taylor, Bruce Smith, and Derrick.” – Former Kansas Chiefs president Carl Peterson

We'll leave with you this ...

Derrick Thomas
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 8, 2021

Alabama basketball wing John Petty Jr.
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Feb. 8-14, 2021

Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr.
All Things Bama

How to Watch No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball at South Carolina Gamecocks

January 11, 2021, Alabama football locker room before CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.
The 4-1-1

2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Eligibility Tracker

SEC Logo
All Things Bama

SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 11

Offensive line, Alabama practice, January 5, 2020
The 4-1-1

Complete Breakdown of the 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Roster

Crimson Tikes; No. 18
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Lord of the Rings

Bryant Museum
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 7, 2021