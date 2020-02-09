Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 9, 2020

Today is … National Cut the Cord Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Swimming and Diving: Alabama at Auburn Invitational, All Day

Women's Basketball: Alabama vs Auburn, 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

BamaCentral Daily Video

Did you notice?

Former Alabama cornerback Bradley Sylve ran back a 69-yard pick six for the second-ever interception returned for a touchdown in XFL's debut day. While Sylve had a quiet day with only one pass defended and zero tackles, his pick-six motivated his defense and turned the tide of the game, leading the Defenders to a 31-19 victory over the Seattle Dragons.

The women of the Alabama rowing team attended the Night to Shine event at Valley View Baptist Church on Friday. Night to Shine is an event hosted by the Tim Tebow foundation that provides proms to teens with special needs ages 14 and older. The event has turned into a huge success, with 2019 seeing over 537 churches hosting 90,000 guests.

Alabama women's tennis won against not one but two opponents on Saturday, waltzing past both Iowa State and UT Martin by a combined score of 8-1. Senior Alba Cortina Pou won two matches on the day, improving her team-best record to 8-0.

Alabama Athletics

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2020 opener

210 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 9, 1942: Coming off a Cotton Bowl win, Alabama had 54 players report for spring practices. Coach Frank Thomas noted that with the escalation of World War II he didn’t know of the Crimson Tide would field a team in the fall. If so, the top returning players would be Al Sabo, George Weeks, Don Whitmire, Joe Domnanovich and Russ Craft. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Big Daddy” — The gravestone of Don Whitmire at Arlington National Cemetery. As a rear admiral the All-American tackle at Alabama (1941-1942) and Navy (1943-1944) directed the evacuation of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War in 1975.

We’ll leave you with this …