Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 9, 2021

Today is … National Pizza Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Men's basketball: Alabama at South Carolina, Columbia, S.C., 5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Bama Central Headlines …

In case you missed it: Alabama Basketball Falls to No. 11 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

Did you notice?

Alabama athletics continued its celebration of #BlackHistoryMonth by honoring Crimson Tide men's basketball assistant coach Antoine Pettway:

20-point games for Collin Sexton are just becoming the new normal in Cleveland:

Nike gifted Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry with some royal kicks to celebrate him reaching the 2,000-yard rushing milestone during the 2020 season:

Donta Hall showed off his jersey that he'll be sporting for the NBA G League Ignite:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

207 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 9, 1942: Coming off a Cotton Bowl win, Alabama had 54 players report for spring practices. Coach Frank Thomas noted that with the escalation of World War II he didn’t know of the Crimson Tide would field a team in the fall. If so, the top returning players would be Al Sabo, George Weeks, Don Whitmire, Joe Domnanovich and Russ Craft. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

”Big Daddy” — The gravestone of Don Whitmire at Arlington National Cemetery. As a rear admiral the All-American tackle at Alabama (1941-1942) and Navy (1943-1944) directed the evacuation of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War in 1975.

We’ll leave you with this …