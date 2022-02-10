Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 10, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Umbrella Day

Pictures from Alabama basketball's big win at Ole Miss

Pictures from Alabama basketball's big win at Ole Miss

Final: Alabama 97, Ole Miss 83

Alabama basketball forward Noah Gurley won the team's Hard Hat Award.

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank commented on Calvin Ridley’s future with the team.

NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus has a message for incoming Alabama freshman Shawn Murphy, who earned the high school Butkus Award last season.

Class of 2023 defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker put Alabama in his top five.

Former Alabama soccer player Merel van Dongen played in Athletico Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Athletic Club Bilbao.

February 10, 1931: John "Monk" Campbell, MVP of the Rose Bowl, was hired as backfield coach at Kentucky. The native of Durant, Miss., was known as "Monk the Spinner" on the Tuscaloosa campus. Campbell was not the only former Crimson Tide player making coaching news. Frank Howard was joining Jess Neely at Clemson, and Fred Sington, had been offered a job to join Wallace Wade at Duke. The All-American also had to weigh pro football and pro baseball offers. — Bryant Museum

"I don't know if that's a great team, but they most certainly were great against us. I don't guess anybody has ever hit us that hard." — Auburn coach Shug Jordan in 1961.

