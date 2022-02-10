Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 10, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Umbrella Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Read More

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • No games scheduled

Crimson Tide Results

Did you see?

Pictures from Alabama basketball's big win at Ole Miss

Final: Alabama 97, Ole Miss 83

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) drives to the basket as Mississippi Rebels guard Tye Fagan (14) defends during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
Alabama Crimson Tide forward Noah Gurley (0) shoots as Mississippi Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) defends during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) drives to the basket as Mississippi Rebels guard Austin Crowley (1) defends during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Keon Ellis (14) shoots as Mississippi Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) defends during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats reacts during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Did you notice?

  • Alabama basketball forward Noah Gurley won the team's Hard Hat Award.
  • Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank commented on Calvin Ridley’s future with the team. 
  • NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus has a message for incoming Alabama freshman Shawn Murphy, who earned the high school Butkus Award last season. 
  • Class of 2023 defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker put Alabama in his top five. 
  • Former Alabama soccer player Merel van Dongen played in Athletico Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Athletic Club Bilbao.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

205 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

February 10, 1931: John "Monk" Campbell, MVP of the Rose Bowl, was hired as backfield coach at Kentucky. The native of Durant, Miss., was known as "Monk the Spinner" on the Tuscaloosa campus. Campbell was not the only former Crimson Tide player making coaching news. Frank Howard was joining Jess Neely at Clemson, and Fred Sington, had been offered a job to join Wallace Wade at Duke. The All-American also had to weigh pro football and pro baseball offers. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I don't know if that's a great team, but they most certainly were great against us. I don't guess anybody has ever hit us that hard." — Auburn coach Shug Jordan in 1961.

We'll leave you with this...

Alabama Crimson Tide guard JD Davison (3) reacts after a three point basket during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 10, 2022

1 minute ago
The Super Bowl LVI numerals are seen at the Touchdown Club on Location stage at SoFi Stadium.
Bama/NFL

Super Bowl LVI Practice Reports: Wednesday

51 minutes ago
Alabama Crimson Tide forward Noah Gurley (0) shoots as Mississippi Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) defends during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball's Offense Returns in 97-83 Rout of Ole Miss

2 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) dribbles as Mississippi Rebels guard Austin Crowley (1) defends at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Basketball at Ole Miss

4 hours ago
Nate Oats and Alabama bench vs Davidson
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Can Alabama Basketball Finish the Season Strong?

7 hours ago
Zane Denton
All Things Bama

Crimson Corner: Preliminary Thoughts on Alabama Baseball

10 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) in action during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the 2021 Cotton Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at AT&T Stadium.
All Things Bama

11 Alabama Players Invited to NFL Combine

13 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide offensive line coach Doug Marrone against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
All Things Bama

Report: Former Alabama OL Coach Doug Marrone Set to Join New Orleans Saints

14 hours ago