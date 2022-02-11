Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 11, 2022
Today is ... National Make a Friend Day
BamaCentral Headlines
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at David Hemery Valentine Invitational, Boston, Mass., All Day, Live Results
- Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at Music City Challenge, Nashville, Tenn., All Day, SECNetwork+, Live Results
- Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at Tyson Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark., All Day, Live Video
Softball: Alabama vs Southern Utah (Candrea Classic), Tuscon, Ariz., 2 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM, Live Video, Live Stats
Women's Tennis: Alabama vs Houston, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats
Men's Tennis: Alabama at No. 19 Oklahoma, Norman, Okla., 6 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats
Gymnastics: Alabama vs Georgia, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Results
Crimson Tide Results
No Games Scheduled.
Did you see?
Zach Mettenberger joined Alabama football as its newest offensive analyst:
Did you notice?
- Justin Thomas had quite the opening round at the 2022 Phoenix Open:
- If anyone ever doubted Alabama basketball's strength of schedule, here's some more evidence to prove its toughness:
- Herb Jones continued to perform on both ends of the court for the New Orleans Pelicans:
- And former Alabama backup quarterback Braxton Barker officially revealed his new position with the Crimson Tide:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:
204 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
February 10, 1931: John "Monk" Campbell, MVP of the Rose Bowl, was hired as backfield coach at Kentucky. The native of Durant, Miss., was known as "Monk the Spinner" on the Tuscaloosa campus. Campbell was not the only former Crimson Tide player making coaching news. Frank Howard was joining Jess Neely at Clemson, and Fred Sington, had been offered a job to join Wallace Wade at Duke. The All-American also had to weigh pro football and pro baseball offers. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"I don't know if that's a great team, but they most certainly were great against us. I don't guess anybody has ever hit us that hard." — Auburn coach Shug Jordan in 1961.