Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 11, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Make a Friend Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter on Twitter

• YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at David Hemery Valentine Invitational, Boston, Mass., All Day, Live Results

Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at Music City Challenge, Nashville, Tenn., All Day, SECNetwork+, Live Results

Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at Tyson Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark., All Day, Live Video

Softball: Alabama vs Southern Utah (Candrea Classic), Tuscon, Ariz., 2 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM, Live Video, Live Stats

Women's Tennis: Alabama vs Houston, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Men's Tennis: Alabama at No. 19 Oklahoma, Norman, Okla., 6 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

No Games Scheduled.

Did you see?

Zach Mettenberger joined Alabama football as its newest offensive analyst:

Photo | John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports Photo | Crystal Logiudice-USA TODAY Sports Photo | Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Photo | Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Did you notice?

Justin Thomas had quite the opening round at the 2022 Phoenix Open:

If anyone ever doubted Alabama basketball's strength of schedule, here's some more evidence to prove its toughness:

Herb Jones continued to perform on both ends of the court for the New Orleans Pelicans:

And former Alabama backup quarterback Braxton Barker officially revealed his new position with the Crimson Tide:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

204 days

February 10, 1931: John "Monk" Campbell, MVP of the Rose Bowl, was hired as backfield coach at Kentucky. The native of Durant, Miss., was known as "Monk the Spinner" on the Tuscaloosa campus. Campbell was not the only former Crimson Tide player making coaching news. Frank Howard was joining Jess Neely at Clemson, and Fred Sington, had been offered a job to join Wallace Wade at Duke. The All-American also had to weigh pro football and pro baseball offers. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I don't know if that's a great team, but they most certainly were great against us. I don't guess anybody has ever hit us that hard." — Auburn coach Shug Jordan in 1961.

We'll leave you with this ...