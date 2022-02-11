Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 11, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Make a Friend Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at David Hemery Valentine Invitational, Boston, Mass., All Day, Live Results
  • Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at Music City Challenge, Nashville, Tenn., All Day, SECNetwork+Live Results
  • Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at Tyson Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark., All Day, Live Video

  • Softball: Alabama vs Southern Utah (Candrea Classic), Tuscon, Ariz., 2 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM, Live VideoLive Stats

Did you see?

Zach Mettenberger joined Alabama football as its newest offensive analyst:

LSU Tigers quarterback Zach Mettenberger (8) throws the ball as he is pressured by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jeoffrey Pagan (8) in the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
LSU Tigers quarterback Zach Mettenberger (8) is sacked by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Dee Milliner (28) during the first half at Tiger Stadium.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Zach Mettenberger (7) prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Nissan Stadium.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Zach Mettenberger (7) looks on from the bench during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Tennessee Titans 21-13.

Did you notice?

  • Justin Thomas had quite the opening round at the 2022 Phoenix Open:
  • If anyone ever doubted Alabama basketball's strength of schedule, here's some more evidence to prove its toughness:
  • Herb Jones continued to perform on both ends of the court for the New Orleans Pelicans:
  • And former Alabama backup quarterback Braxton Barker officially revealed his new position with the Crimson Tide:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

204 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

February 10, 1931: John "Monk" Campbell, MVP of the Rose Bowl, was hired as backfield coach at Kentucky. The native of Durant, Miss., was known as "Monk the Spinner" on the Tuscaloosa campus. Campbell was not the only former Crimson Tide player making coaching news. Frank Howard was joining Jess Neely at Clemson, and Fred Sington, had been offered a job to join Wallace Wade at Duke. The All-American also had to weigh pro football and pro baseball offers. — Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I don't know if that's a great team, but they most certainly were great against us. I don't guess anybody has ever hit us that hard." — Auburn coach Shug Jordan in 1961.

We'll leave you with this ...

Bryant statue at Bryant-Denny stadium
