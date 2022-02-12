Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 12, 2022
Today is ... Global Movie Day
BamaCentral Headlines
- With Auburn's Coaching Situation Handled, Alabama Football Primed to Take Advantage of Stellar In-State Recruiting Class
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Track & Field, Cross Country at Tyson Invitational, Indoor Track & Field, Fayetteville, Ark., All-Day
- Men's Basketball vs Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network
- Softball vs Oregon State, Candrea Classic, Tucson, Ariz., 4:30 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM
- Softball at No. 9/11 Arizona, Candrea Classic, Tucson, Ariz., 7 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM
Crimson Tide Results
- Softball: No. 2 Alabama 11, Southern Utah 0
- Men's Tennis: No. 19 Oklahoma 6, Alabama 1
- Women's Tennis: Alabama 6, Houston 1
- Gymnastics: Alabama 197.475, Georgia 196.800
Did you see?
Alabama gymnastics beat Georgia in the Power of Pink Meet
Did you notice?
- Alabama baseball picked up a verbal commitment from 2023 in-state pitcher Sam Mitchell.
- Alabama women's golf second tournament of the spring season will now be broadcast on Golf Channel.
- Softball freshman Megan Bloodworth hit a grand slam in her first career at-bat.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:
203 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
February 12, 1966: Coach Paul W. Bryant officially quelled rumors that he will run for governor by issuing the following statement: "I feel the place for me to serve my state best is as head football coach at the University of Alabama. I thank all of those who have urged me to run, and I have given it careful consideration, but I'm a teacher, not a politician." – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"I'm just a simple plow hand from Arkansas, but I have learned over the years how to hold a team together. How to lift some men up, how to calm others down, until finally they've got one heartbeat, together, a team." Bryant, when asked why he was so successful as a coach.