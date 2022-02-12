Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 12, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Track & Field, Cross Country at Tyson Invitational, Indoor Track & Field, Fayetteville, Ark., All-Day

Men's Basketball vs Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network

Softball vs Oregon State, Candrea Classic, Tucson, Ariz., 4:30 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM

Softball at No. 9/11 Arizona, Candrea Classic, Tucson, Ariz., 7 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM

Softball: No. 2 Alabama 11, Southern Utah 0

Men's Tennis: No. 19 Oklahoma 6, Alabama 1

Women's Tennis: Alabama 6, Houston 1

Gymnastics: Alabama 197.475, Georgia 196.800

Alabama gymnastics beat Georgia in the Power of Pink Meet

Alabama baseball picked up a verbal commitment from 2023 in-state pitcher Sam Mitchell.

Alabama women's golf second tournament of the spring season will now be broadcast on Golf Channel.

Softball freshman Megan Bloodworth hit a grand slam in her first career at-bat.

February 12, 1966: Coach Paul W. Bryant officially quelled rumors that he will run for governor by issuing the following statement: "I feel the place for me to serve my state best is as head football coach at the University of Alabama. I thank all of those who have urged me to run, and I have given it careful consideration, but I'm a teacher, not a politician." – Bryant Museum

"I'm just a simple plow hand from Arkansas, but I have learned over the years how to hold a team together. How to lift some men up, how to calm others down, until finally they've got one heartbeat, together, a team." Bryant, when asked why he was so successful as a coach.

