Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 12, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... Global Movie Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Track & Field, Cross Country at Tyson Invitational, Indoor Track & Field, Fayetteville, Ark., All-Day
  • Men's Basketball vs Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 11 a.m. CT, SEC Network
  • Softball vs Oregon State, Candrea Classic, Tucson, Ariz., 4:30 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM
  • Softball at No. 9/11 Arizona, Candrea Classic, Tucson, Ariz., 7 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM

Crimson Tide Results

  • Softball: No. 2 Alabama 11, Southern Utah 0
  • Men's Tennis: No. 19 Oklahoma 6, Alabama 1
  • Women's Tennis: Alabama 6, Houston 1
  • Gymnastics: Alabama 197.475, Georgia 196.800

Did you see?

Alabama gymnastics beat Georgia in the Power of Pink Meet

Alabama gymnastics team at Power of Pink
Dana Duckworth pre-Power of Pink
Luisa Blanco Power of Pink
Emily Gaskins Power of Pink

Did you notice?

  • Alabama baseball picked up a verbal commitment from 2023 in-state pitcher Sam Mitchell.
  • Alabama women's golf second tournament of the spring season will now be broadcast on Golf Channel.
  • Softball freshman Megan Bloodworth hit a grand slam in her first career at-bat.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

203 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

February 12, 1966: Coach Paul W. Bryant officially quelled rumors that he will run for governor by issuing the following statement: "I feel the place for me to serve my state best is as head football coach at the University of Alabama. I thank all of those who have urged me to run, and I have given it careful consideration, but I'm a teacher, not a politician." – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"I'm just a simple plow hand from Arkansas, but I have learned over the years how to hold a team together. How to lift some men up, how to calm others down, until finally they've got one heartbeat, together, a team." Bryant, when asked why he was so successful as a coach.

We'll leave you with this ...

Alabama gymnastics team at Power of Pink
