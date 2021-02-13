All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 13, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today is … National Cheddar Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

  • Men's golf: The Gator Invitational, Gainesville, Fla., All Day
  • Track and field, cross country: Tyson Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark., All Day, SEC Network+, Live Stats
  • Men's tennis: Alabama vs Tennessee Tech (double header), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. CT, Live Video and Stats

Crimson Tide results

  • Volleyball: Arkansas 3, Alabama 0
  • Women's tennis: Alabama 6, Tulane 1

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • No. 11 Alabama basketball remained a 2-seed in Joe Lunardi's latest projected bracket:
  • The University of Alabama revealed some additional concepts for the new entryway on campus that is currently being built beside Coleman Coliseum and Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Construction is on-schedule and is slated to be completed by August:
  • Former Alabama kicker Joseph Bulovas announced via social media on Friday evening that he would be transferring to Vanderbilt for his final two seasons of eligibility:
  • In 17 minutes on the court Friday night, Kira Lewis Jr. recorded five points and two rebounds in the New Orleans Pelicans' 143-130 loss at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

203 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 13, 1985: Ray Perkins labeled his signing class "as a group who will help sustain the Alabama tradition of excellence." Among those signing with Alabama were stellar running backs Bobby Humphrey and Gene Jelks, the state's premier offensive linemen Larry Rose and Howard Cross and out-of-state defensive aces Anthony Smith and Derrick Thomas. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“There is no way that me or anyone else could be like Coach Bryant. I think it would be ridiculous for anyone to try.” – Ray Perkins

We’ll leave you with this …

Ray Perkins and Joe Namath shake hands during the 1964 season
