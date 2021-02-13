Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 13, 2021

Today is … National Cheddar Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Men's golf: The Gator Invitational, Gainesville, Fla., All Day

Track and field, cross country: Tyson Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark., All Day, SEC Network+, Live Stats

Men's tennis: Alabama vs Tennessee Tech (double header), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. CT, Live Video and Stats

Volleyball: Alabama at Arkansas, Fayetteville, Ark., 4 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Softball: Alabama vs Notre Dame, Montgomery, Ala., 4:30 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Volleyball: Arkansas 3, Alabama 0

Women's tennis: Alabama 6, Tulane 1

Bama Central Headlines …

In case you missed it: Alabama Basketball's Juwan Gary Now Expected to Miss Multiple Games with Shoulder Injury

Did you notice?

No. 11 Alabama basketball remained a 2-seed in Joe Lunardi's latest projected bracket:

The University of Alabama revealed some additional concepts for the new entryway on campus that is currently being built beside Coleman Coliseum and Sewell-Thomas Stadium. Construction is on-schedule and is slated to be completed by August:

Former Alabama kicker Joseph Bulovas announced via social media on Friday evening that he would be transferring to Vanderbilt for his final two seasons of eligibility:

In 17 minutes on the court Friday night, Kira Lewis Jr. recorded five points and two rebounds in the New Orleans Pelicans' 143-130 loss at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

203 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 13, 1985: Ray Perkins labeled his signing class "as a group who will help sustain the Alabama tradition of excellence." Among those signing with Alabama were stellar running backs Bobby Humphrey and Gene Jelks, the state's premier offensive linemen Larry Rose and Howard Cross and out-of-state defensive aces Anthony Smith and Derrick Thomas. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“There is no way that me or anyone else could be like Coach Bryant. I think it would be ridiculous for anyone to try.” – Ray Perkins

