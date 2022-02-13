Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 13, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... Galentine's Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Read More

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Men's Tennis at Tulsa, Tulsa, Okla., 12 P.M. CT
  • Women's Tennis vs TCU, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12 p.m. CT
  • Softball vs New Mexico, Candrea Classic, Tucson, Ariz., 12:30 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM
  • Women's Basketball vs Kentucky, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m., SEC Network

Crimson Tide Results

  • Basketball: Alabama 68, Arkansas 67
  • Softball: No. 2 Alabama 5, Oregon State 1
  • Softball: No. 2 Alabama 11, No. 9 Arizona 0

Did you see?

Keon Ellis vs Arkansas
Noah Gurley vs Arkansas
Jaden Shackelford vs Arkansas
Juwan Gary vs Arkansas

Did you notice?

  • Alabama hockey beat Auburn 5-2
  • Freshman Megan Bloodworth hit her third home run for Alabama softball.
  • Alabama men's and women's wheelchair basketball teams picked up multiple wins on Saturday. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

202 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

February 13, 1985: Ray Perkins labeled his signing class "as a group who will help sustain the Alabama tradition of excellence." Among those signing with Alabama were stellar running backs Bobby Humphrey and Gene Jelks, the state's premier offensive linemen Larry Rose and Howard Cross and out-of-state defensive aces Anthony Smith and Derrick Thomas. – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“There is no way that me or anyone else could be like Coach Bryant. I think it would be ridiculous for anyone to try.” – Ray Perkins

We'll leave you with this ...

Jaden Shackelford vs Arkansas
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 13, 2022

just now
Dallis Goodnight after home run against Arizona
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Asserts Dominance Out West with Pac 12 Sweep Over Oregon State, Arizona

2 hours ago
Montana Fouts Alabama softball
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball at the Candrea Classic in Arizona

7 hours ago
Nate Oats vs Arkansas
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: Alabama Basketball 68, Arkansas 67

8 hours ago
J.D. Davison vs Arkansas
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball's Freshmen Are Coming Into Their Own

9 hours ago
Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals helmets are seen with a Vince Lombardi trophy at SoFi Stadium. The Rams and Bengals will play in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 202.
Bama/NFL

The Prep is Over, All That's Left is to Play Super Bowl LVI

9 hours ago
J.D. Davison vs Arkansas
All Things Bama

Alabama Holds Off Red-Hot Hogs 68-67

10 hours ago
January 16, 2021, Alabama basketball center Keon Ambrose-Hylton against Arkansas in Tuscaloosa, AL.
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Basketball vs Arkansas

13 hours ago