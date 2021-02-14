All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 14, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Today is … Valentine's Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

  • Men's golf: The Gator Invitational, Gainesville, Fla., All Day
  • Women's golf: The Moon Golf Invitational, Viera, Fla., All Day

Crimson Tide results

  • Men's tennis: Alabama 7, Tennessee Tech; Alabama 4, Tennessee Tech 0
  • Volleyball: Arkansas 3, Alabama 1

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Alabama offensive lineman Chris Owens now has a day named in his honor in his hometown of Arlington, Texas:
  • Eliud Kipsang and Amaris Tyynismaa of Alabama track and field both posted new program records in the men's and women's indoor mile on Saturday:
  • Former Alabama quarterback Freddie Kitchens was promoted to senior offensive assistant at the New York Giants:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

202 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 14, 1913: Legendary baseball broadcaster Mel Allen was born.

February 14, 1931: While implementing his "Notre Dame Box Offense" during spring drills, new head coach Frank Thomas noted the impressive speed of the Alabama backs. The Tide had five who could run the 100 in 10.0 seconds flat, said Thomas. Johnny Cain, Hillman Holley and Chesty Mosley were being pushed by two speedy rookies, Howard Chappel and Joe Causey. – Bryant Museum

February 14, 1998: Mack Wilson was born in Montgomery, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I tell young players who want to be coaches, who think they can put up with all the headaches and heartaches: Can you live without it? If you can live without it, don't get in it." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

Former Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson
