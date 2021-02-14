Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 14, 2021

Today is … Valentine's Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Men's golf: The Gator Invitational, Gainesville, Fla., All Day

Women's golf: The Moon Golf Invitational, Viera, Fla., All Day

Softball: Alabama vs Louisville (DH), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12 p.m. CT, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Men's tennis: Alabama 7, Tennessee Tech; Alabama 4, Tennessee Tech 0

Volleyball: Arkansas 3, Alabama 1

Bama Central Headlines …

In case you missed it: Big Fifth Inning Pushes Alabama Softball to 10-0 Win over Notre Dame

Did you notice?

Alabama offensive lineman Chris Owens now has a day named in his honor in his hometown of Arlington, Texas:

Eliud Kipsang and Amaris Tyynismaa of Alabama track and field both posted new program records in the men's and women's indoor mile on Saturday:

Former Alabama quarterback Freddie Kitchens was promoted to senior offensive assistant at the New York Giants:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

202 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 14, 1913: Legendary baseball broadcaster Mel Allen was born.

February 14, 1931: While implementing his "Notre Dame Box Offense" during spring drills, new head coach Frank Thomas noted the impressive speed of the Alabama backs. The Tide had five who could run the 100 in 10.0 seconds flat, said Thomas. Johnny Cain, Hillman Holley and Chesty Mosley were being pushed by two speedy rookies, Howard Chappel and Joe Causey. – Bryant Museum

February 14, 1998: Mack Wilson was born in Montgomery, Ala.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I tell young players who want to be coaches, who think they can put up with all the headaches and heartaches: Can you live without it? If you can live without it, don't get in it." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …