Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 15, 2021

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Women's golf: Moon Golf Invitational, Viera, Fla., All Day

Crimson Tide Results

Women's golf: Alabama is currently tied for 10th on the team leaderboard through the first 18 holes at the Moon Golf Invitational, with a 4-over par 292. South Carolina is atop the team leaderboard after shooting 8-under par 280 and holds a two-stroke lead over UCF (282). Moresco is seven-strokes off the individual leader Pauline Roussin-Bouchard of South Carolina, who notched a 9-under par 63 in the opening round.

In case you missed it: This Week with the Crimson Tide: Feb. 15-21, 2021

Alabama basketball sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford celebrated his 20th birthday on Valentine's Day:

Check out this basket by Collin Sexton for the Cleveland Cavaliers:

Jasmine Walker accounted for 41 points in Alabama women's basketball's 92-78 defeat of Auburn, including seven three-point buckets:

Through its first four games, Alabama softball has yet to give up a run in 24 innings. This is second-most scoreless innings to begin a season in program history behind the 2011 season that saw the Crimson Tide hold opponents to zero runs in 29.2 innings.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

201 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 15, 1919: Lineman Fred Davis was born in Louisville, Ky.

February 15, 1970: Danny Ford and Alvin Samples were named permanent team captains of the 1969 team. Both players earned All-SEC honors for their playing during the '69 season.

February 15, 1962: CBS-TV bought the exclusive rights to college football games from the National Collegiate Athletic Association for $10.2 million for the 1962-63 seasons. In comparison, the most recent deal with the SEC, which is considered a steal for the broadcast company and will expire after the 2023 season, CBS pays an average of $55 million a year.

February 15, 1990: Ed Stinson was born in Homestead, Fla.

February 15, 2020: Wendell Hudson, the first African-American to receive a scholarship, and the first to be a head coach at the university, had the first jersey retired in Crimson Tide history during a halftime ceremony. Herb Jones, playing with a cast on one hand, grabbed 17 rebounds and helped lead the 88-82 victory over LSU.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“No excuses.” – Wendell Hudson

