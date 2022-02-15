Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 15, 2022
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Swimming & Diving: Alabama at the SEC Championships, Knoxville, Tenn., All Day
- Alabama baseball announced its pitching rotation for this weekend's season-opening series against Xavier:
- JaMychal Green slammed down a dunk for the Denver Nuggets:
- And at this point, it simply wouldn't be an edition of Roll Call without a Herb Jones highlight:
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:
200 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
February 15, 1919: Lineman Fred Davis was born in Louisville, Ky.
February 15, 1970: Danny Ford and Alvin Samples were named permanent team captains of the 1969 team. Both players earned All-SEC honors for their playing during the '69 season.
February 15, 1962: CBS-TV bought the exclusive rights to college football games from the National Collegiate Athletic Association for $10.2 million for the 1962-63 seasons. In comparison, the most recent deal with the SEC, which is considered a steal for the broadcast company and will expire after the 2023 season, CBS pays an average of $55 million a year.
February 15, 1990: Ed Stinson was born in Homestead, Fla.
February 15, 2020: Wendell Hudson, the first African-American to receive a scholarship, and the first to be a head coach at the university, had the first jersey retired in Crimson Tide history during a halftime ceremony. Herb Jones, playing with a cast on one hand, grabbed 17 rebounds and helped lead the 88-82 victory over LSU.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“No excuses.” – Wendell Hudson