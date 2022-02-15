Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 15, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Gumdrop Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Read More

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Swimming & Diving: Alabama at the SEC Championships, Knoxville, Tenn., All Day

Crimson Tide Results

No Games Scheduled.

Did you see?

Los Angeles Rams defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Rams defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) celebrates after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
Rams Super Bowl Champs

Did you notice?

  • Alabama baseball announced its pitching rotation for this weekend's season-opening series against Xavier:
  • JaMychal Green slammed down a dunk for the Denver Nuggets:
  • And at this point, it simply wouldn't be an edition of Roll Call without a Herb Jones highlight:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

200 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

February 15, 1919: Lineman Fred Davis was born in Louisville, Ky.

February 15, 1970: Danny Ford and Alvin Samples were named permanent team captains of the 1969 team. Both players earned All-SEC honors for their playing during the '69 season.

February 15, 1962: CBS-TV bought the exclusive rights to college football games from the National Collegiate Athletic Association for $10.2 million for the 1962-63 seasons. In comparison, the most recent deal with the SEC, which is considered a steal for the broadcast company and will expire after the 2023 season, CBS pays an average of $55 million a year.

February 15, 1990: Ed Stinson was born in Homestead, Fla.

February 15, 2020: Wendell Hudson, the first African-American to receive a scholarship, and the first to be a head coach at the university, had the first jersey retired in Crimson Tide history during a halftime ceremony. Herb Jones, playing with a cast on one hand, grabbed 17 rebounds and helped lead the 88-82 victory over LSU.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“No excuses.” – Wendell Hudson

We'll leave you with this ...

Wendell Hudson
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 15, 2022

10 seconds ago
Herb Jones, Pelicans
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: An Update on Alabama's Rookies in the NBA

7 hours ago
Alabama tight ends coach Joe Cox
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Officially Welcomes Joe Cox to Coaching Staff

9 hours ago
Makarri Doggette on floor
All Things Bama

Dana Duckworth Provides Injury Update on Makarri Doggette

10 hours ago
Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne
All Things Bama

Progress Towards Alcohol Sales at UA Athletics Events Stalls after Latest City Council Policy Shift

10 hours ago
Ally Shipman
All Things Bama

Windham Wrap-up: Alabama Softball’s Opening Power Surge

11 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Alabama Crimson Tide guard JD Davison (3) reacts after a three point basket during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
All Things Bama

Alabama's JD Davison Tagged as SEC Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week

12 hours ago
Nate Oats vs Arkansas
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Returns to AP Top 25

12 hours ago