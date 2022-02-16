Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 16, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Men's Basketball: No. 25 Alabama vs Mississippi State; Tuscaloosa, Ala; 6 p.m. CT; Live Video; Live Stats

Swimming & Diving: SEC Championships; Knoxville, Tenn.

Alabama opened the SEC Swimming & Diving Championships with multiple impressive performances.

Alabama Women's Basketball's "Power of Pink" game from this past weekend.

Gymnast Lily Hudson was named the SEC Freshman of the Week.

Two Alabama swimmers were named to the SEC Swimming & Diving Community Service Team.

The entire field for the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational was announced.

February 16, 1965: State representative Albert Brewer of Morgan proposes the naming of the new athletic dormitory in Tuscaloosa, Paul Bryant Hall. A resolution, passed by both the state house and senate, stated: "Paul Bryant has brought glory to the University of Alabama both as a player and as a head coach. Whereas, Mr. Bryant has become a symbol of the skillful leader, the producer of champions, and a builder of character, his name shall appropriately be inscribed or affixed to the building in such a manner to honor this great Alabamian."

“It’s literally like competing with John Wooden,” – Dabo Swinney on Nick Saban

