Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 16, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Almond Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Men's Basketball: No. 25 Alabama vs Mississippi State; Tuscaloosa, Ala; 6 p.m. CT; Live VideoLive Stats

  • Swimming & Diving: SEC Championships; Knoxville, Tenn.

Crimson Tide Results

Alabama opened the SEC Swimming & Diving Championships with multiple impressive performances. 

Alabama Women's Basketball's "Power of Pink" game from this past weekend.

021322_WBB_Sign_Kentucky_JH0631
021322_WBB_RiceJa_Kentucky_JH0236
021322_WBB_SuttonTa_Kentucky_JH0773

  • Gymnast Lily Hudson was named the SEC Freshman of the Week. 
  • Two Alabama swimmers were named to the SEC Swimming & Diving Community Service Team. 
  • The entire field for the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational was announced.  

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

199 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

February 16, 1965: State representative Albert Brewer of Morgan proposes the naming of the new athletic dormitory in Tuscaloosa, Paul Bryant Hall. A resolution, passed by both the state house and senate, stated: "Paul Bryant has brought glory to the University of Alabama both as a player and as a head coach. Whereas, Mr. Bryant has become a symbol of the skillful leader, the producer of champions, and a builder of character, his name shall appropriately be inscribed or affixed to the building in such a manner to honor this great Alabamian."

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“It’s literally like competing with John Wooden,” – Dabo Swinney on Nick Saban

Alabama swimming
