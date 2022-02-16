Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 16, 2022
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
Men's Basketball: No. 25 Alabama vs Mississippi State; Tuscaloosa, Ala; 6 p.m. CT; Live Video; Live Stats
Swimming & Diving: SEC Championships; Knoxville, Tenn.
Crimson Tide Results
Alabama opened the SEC Swimming & Diving Championships with multiple impressive performances.
Alabama Women's Basketball's "Power of Pink" game from this past weekend.
- Gymnast Lily Hudson was named the SEC Freshman of the Week.
- Two Alabama swimmers were named to the SEC Swimming & Diving Community Service Team.
- The entire field for the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational was announced.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:
199 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
February 16, 1965: State representative Albert Brewer of Morgan proposes the naming of the new athletic dormitory in Tuscaloosa, Paul Bryant Hall. A resolution, passed by both the state house and senate, stated: "Paul Bryant has brought glory to the University of Alabama both as a player and as a head coach. Whereas, Mr. Bryant has become a symbol of the skillful leader, the producer of champions, and a builder of character, his name shall appropriately be inscribed or affixed to the building in such a manner to honor this great Alabamian."
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“It’s literally like competing with John Wooden,” – Dabo Swinney on Nick Saban