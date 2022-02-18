Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 18, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Softball vs Evansville, Easton Bama Bash, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM, SEC Network+

Baseball vs Xavier, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m., SEC Network+

Softball vs Virginia Tech, Easton Bama Bash, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM, SEC Network+

Women's Tennis vs Memphis, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT

Gymnastics at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 8 pm CT, ESPNU

Women's Basketball: Alabama 74, No. 12 Tennessee 64

Swimming and Diving: More Medals at SEC Championships

Alabama football released some of the first photos of the new team doing offseason 4th Quarter conditioning.

Nick Saban spoke to the No. 2 Alabama softball team before its home opener.

197 days

February 18, 1966: Brice Building won the contract to expand Denny Stadium to 56,000 seats by September 1. The cost of adding the 13,000 seats and modernizing the stadium was $1,044,763.

February 18, 1971: George Teague was born in Oscoda, Mich.

“Alabama’s cornerbacks don’t impress me one bit. They’re overrated. Real men don’t play zone defense and we’ll show them a thing or two come January 1st.” – Miami wide receiver Lamar Thomas before the 1993 Sugar Bowl, followed by George Teague’s answer

