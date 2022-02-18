Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 18, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Battery Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Read More

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Softball vs Evansville, Easton Bama Bash, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM, SEC Network+
  • Baseball vs Xavier, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m., SEC Network+
  • Softball vs Virginia Tech, Easton Bama Bash, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM, SEC Network+
  • Women's Tennis vs Memphis, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT
  • Gymnastics at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 8 pm CT, ESPNU

Crimson Tide Results

  • Women's Basketball: Alabama 74, No. 12 Tennessee 64

Did you notice?

  • Alabama football released some of the first photos of the new team doing offseason 4th Quarter conditioning.
  • Nick Saban spoke to the No. 2 Alabama softball team before its home opener.

Did you see?

Alabama WBB Upset No. 12 Tennessee

021722_WBB_AbramsMe_Tennessee_RS6997
021722_WBB_AbramsMe_Tennessee_RS7014
021722_WBB_DavisBr_Tennessee_RS6994
021722_WBB_DavisBr_Tennessee_RS7025
021722_WBB_MingoYoungJa_Tennessee_RS7017

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

197 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

February 18, 1966: Brice Building won the contract to expand Denny Stadium to 56,000 seats by September 1. The cost of adding the 13,000 seats and modernizing the stadium was $1,044,763.

February 18, 1971: George Teague was born in Oscoda, Mich.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

 “Alabama’s cornerbacks don’t impress me one bit. They’re overrated. Real men don’t play zone defense and we’ll show them a thing or two come January 1st.” – Miami wide receiver Lamar Thomas before the 1993 Sugar Bowl, followed by George Teague’s answer

We'll leave you with this...

Alabama Crimson Tide safety George Teague (13) running the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the 1993 Sugar Bowl at the Superdome. Alabama defeated Miami 34-13 to win the national championship..
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 18, 2022

just now
Kristy Curry with Team
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Has Strong Showing to Upset No. 12 Tennessee, 74-64

3 hours ago
Alabama Women's Basketball vs Kentucky
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball vs. No. 12 Tennessee

5 hours ago
Jim Jarvis
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama Baseball Ready to Roll

8 hours ago
Nick Saban, Alabama practice, Nov. 23, 2021
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Shares Viral Message About Leadership, Responsibility

8 hours ago
Carver's James Smith (57) reacts to a defensive stop at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2019. Carver defeated Greenville 19-13.
Recruiting

A Look at Alabama's Success Landing Top In-State Talents

10 hours ago
Nate Oats vs Arkansas
All Things Bama

Just A Minute: Did We Just See the Defining Moment of the Alabama Basketball Season?

10 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Jahvon Quinerly vs Kentucky - Feb. 5, 2022
All Things Bama

How to Watch: No. 25 Alabama Basketball at No. 4 Kentucky

12 hours ago