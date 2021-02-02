Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 2, 2021

Today is … National Tater Tot Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Women's Tennis: Alabama vs North Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT, Live Video/Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Bama Central Headlines …

In case you missed it: Report: Former Alabama Football DB Shyheim Carter to Join Nick Saban's Staff

Did you notice?

Collin Sexton had an outstanding night for the Cleveland Cavaliers, recording 26 points, three rebounds and three assists in the team's 100-98 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves:

Despite a 118-109 loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. had two points, one rebound and one assist in his 16 minutes on the court on Monday night:

The Tennessee Titans signed former Alabama/Georgia defensive back Maurice Smith to a futures contract:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

214 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 2, 1931: New head coach Frank Thomas welcomed 90 football candidates to his first spring practice session. Besides working on conditioning, Thomas began introducing the Notre Dame box formation the Crimson Tide would utilize in the fall. According to Thomas, the backs were awkward and ill-at-ease on the first day of practice.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"George Wallace called Bryant weekly. The reason was he was scared that Bryant would run for governor, because he'd win. Auburn people would vote for him, too, so he'd not coach anymore." — Alabama offensive lineman John Hannah

We’ll leave you with this …