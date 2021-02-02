All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 2, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Author:
Publish date:

Today is … National Tater Tot Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Women's Tennis: Alabama vs North Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT, Live Video/Stats

Crimson Tide results

No games scheduled

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Collin Sexton had an outstanding night for the Cleveland Cavaliers, recording 26 points, three rebounds and three assists in the team's 100-98 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves:
  • Despite a 118-109 loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. had two points, one rebound and one assist in his 16 minutes on the court on Monday night:
  • The Tennessee Titans signed former Alabama/Georgia defensive back Maurice Smith to a futures contract:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2020 opener:

214 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 2, 1931: New head coach Frank Thomas welcomed 90 football candidates to his first spring practice session. Besides working on conditioning, Thomas began introducing the Notre Dame box formation the Crimson Tide would utilize in the fall. According to Thomas, the backs were awkward and ill-at-ease on the first day of practice.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"George Wallace called Bryant weekly. The reason was he was scared that Bryant would run for governor, because he'd win. Auburn people would vote for him, too, so he'd not coach anymore." — Alabama offensive lineman John Hannah

We’ll leave you with this …

Wallace Wade hands a ball to his successor, Frank Thomas
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 2, 2021

Shyheim Carter
All Things Bama

Report: Former Alabama Football DB Shyheim Carter to Join Nick Saban's Staff

walterbob
Recruiting

Alabama Football Lands Commitment From 2022 DE Walter Bob Jr.

Mac Jones / Landon Dickerson, 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl Practice, January 27, 2021
BamaCentral+

All Things Bama Podcast: Mac Jones' Draft Stock on the Rise Plus How Will Alabama Basketball Respond After Loss?

Ty - _42Y9236
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball No. 10 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week Logo
BamaCentral+

Jaden Shackelford is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Mac Jones, 2021 Senior Bowl Practice, January 26, 2021
All Things Bama

Evaluating NFL Draft Stock For Alabama Football Following the 2021 Senior Bowl

Sports Illustrated, February 2020 cover, Joe Namath
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 1, 2021