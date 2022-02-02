Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 2, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
- Second-Half Surge Blows Alabama out of Auburn Arena, Tigers Win 100-81
- Nick Saban: Using NIL For Recruiting is Where He 'Draws the Line'
- Five Things to Watch for on Alabama's National Signing Day
- Alabama Football at the 2022 Senior Bowl: Day 1 Practice Report
- Alabama RB Camar Wheaton Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
- The Extra Point: An Update on Alabama Football's Coaching Changes
- 2023 OL Clay Wedin Recaps First Visit to Alabama
- Damion Square is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
- Phidarian Mathis Reflects on What He Learned at Alabama
- Keeping it Crimson: Alabama OF Tomy Seidl Brings Experience to Tuscaloosa
- A Look at Some of Alabama's Possible Combinations for Next Season's OL
- Crimson Tikes: MacSaban
- New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones was selected to play in the Rising Stars Game during the NBA's All-Star Weekend.
- Alabama Softball received a number two ranking in multiple preseason polls.
- Bouncing between the NBA and the G-League, Spurs guard Josh Primo is making the most of his time with San Antonio.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
February 2, 1931: New head coach Frank Thomas welcomed 90 football candidates to his first spring practice session. Besides working on conditioning, Thomas began introducing the Notre Dame box formation the Crimson Tide would utilize in the fall. According to Thomas, the backs were awkward and ill-at-ease on the first day of practice.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"George Wallace called Bryant weekly. The reason was he was scared that Bryant would run for governor, because he'd win. Auburn people would vote for him, too, so he'd not coach anymore." — Alabama offensive lineman John Hannah