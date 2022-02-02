Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 2, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

No games scheduled.

No. 1 Auburn 100, Alabama 81

Did you notice?

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones was selected to play in the Rising Stars Game during the NBA's All-Star Weekend.

Alabama Softball received a number two ranking in multiple preseason polls.

Bouncing between the NBA and the G-League, Spurs guard Josh Primo is making the most of his time with San Antonio.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2022 Season Opener:

213 days

February 2, 1931: New head coach Frank Thomas welcomed 90 football candidates to his first spring practice session. Besides working on conditioning, Thomas began introducing the Notre Dame box formation the Crimson Tide would utilize in the fall. According to Thomas, the backs were awkward and ill-at-ease on the first day of practice.

"George Wallace called Bryant weekly. The reason was he was scared that Bryant would run for governor, because he'd win. Auburn people would vote for him, too, so he'd not coach anymore." — Alabama offensive lineman John Hannah

