Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 2, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Tater Tot Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Read More

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled.

Crimson Tide Results

No. 1 Auburn 100, Alabama 81

Darius Miles at Auburn
Jahvon Quinerly drives to the basket
Auburn tribute to Luke Ratliff
Jaden Shackelford drives at Auburn

Did you notice?

  • New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones was selected to play in the Rising Stars Game during the NBA's All-Star Weekend. 
  • Alabama Softball received a number two ranking in multiple preseason polls. 
  • Bouncing between the NBA and the G-League, Spurs guard Josh Primo is making the most of his time with San Antonio. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2022 Season Opener:

213 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

February 2, 1931: New head coach Frank Thomas welcomed 90 football candidates to his first spring practice session. Besides working on conditioning, Thomas began introducing the Notre Dame box formation the Crimson Tide would utilize in the fall. According to Thomas, the backs were awkward and ill-at-ease on the first day of practice.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"George Wallace called Bryant weekly. The reason was he was scared that Bryant would run for governor, because he'd win. Auburn people would vote for him, too, so he'd not coach anymore." — Alabama offensive lineman John Hannah

We'll leave you with this...

Bruce Pearl crane vs Alabama 20220201 MCS_7458
All Things Bama

Auburn Doesn't Hold Back Celebrating Basketball Win Over Alabama

10 minutes ago
Jahvon Quinerly shoots a free throw at Auburn
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 2, 2022

1 hour ago
Nate Oats at Auburn
All Things Bama

Nate Oats on Alabama Effort: "It wasn't as good as it was against Baylor"

1 hour ago
Jahvon Quinerly at Auburn
All Things Bama

Second-Half Surge Blows Alabama out of Auburn Arena, Tigers Win 100-81

2 hours ago
Nick Saban waving
All Things Bama

Nick Saban: Using NIL for Recruiting is Where He 'Draws the Line'

3 hours ago
Alabama coach Nate Oats looks on during the final moments of an NCAA basketball game between Alabama and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Georgia won 82-76
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama at No. 1 Auburn

6 hours ago
Phil Mathis, Brian Robinson Jr.
All Things Bama

Alabama Football at the 2022 Senior Bowl: Day 1 Practice Report

6 hours ago
Quarterback Paul Tyson (17) hands off to running back Camar Wheaton (25) during practice for the Crimson Tide Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
All Things Bama

Alabama RB Camar Wheaton Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

7 hours ago