Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 22, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Margarita Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Read More

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Men's golf: Watersound Invitational, Panama City, Fla., All day
  • Women's golf: Moon Golf Invitational, Melbourne, Fla., All Day

Crimson Tide Results

No Games Scheduled.

Did you notice? 

  • Mack Wilson is hosting a celebrity softball game for charity:
  • Alabama soccer welcomed a transfer in Marianna Annest of Northwestern:
  • And Alabama Adapted Athletics celebrated a successful 2021:

Did you see?

Alabama softball
Alabama softball huddle
Ashley Prange celebrates home run
Ashley Prange celebrates home run

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2022 Season Opener:

193 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

February 22, 1893: Alabama and Auburn played for the first time in football. The Tigers won 32-22 before approximately 5,000 fans at Lakeview Park in Birmingham. The schools played every year until 1907, when the rivalry was suspended until 1948.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“We hazard nothing in saying that the game would not make a single constructive contribution to education in the state.” It concluded: “The fundamental question is: Do the people of Alabama need a tranquil, sane kind of athletics in their two major institutions, or an irrational rabid kind?” – Alabama’s Committee on Physical Education and Athletics report on whether to renew the rivalry with Auburn. At the time, both coach Frank Thomas and Alabama schools officials believed nothing could be gained for the Crimson Tide by playing a team that had never finished better than third in the SEC.

We'll leave you with this...

The First Iron Bowl - February 22, 1893
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 22, 2022

By Joey Blackwell
just now
Class of 2023 offensive lineman RyQueze McElderry makes a block for Anniston High School
Recruiting

Georgia Commit RyQueze McElderry talks Alabama After Bulldogs' Recent Coaching Shakeup

By Tony Tsoukalas
7 hours ago
021822_MBA_DiodatiOw_Xavier_EP3293
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Recapping Alabama Baseball's Opening Weekend Sweep

By Clayton Connick
8 hours ago
Montana Fouts
All Things Bama

Montana Fouts Named SEC Pitcher of the Week

By Katie Windham
9 hours ago
Alabama softball
All Things Bama

Windham Wrap-up: Alabama Softball is Model of Fan Engagement for Women’s Sports

By Katie Windham
11 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Nate Oats vs Arkansas
All Things Bama

Nate Oats has a Simple Message for Alabama Basketball: No Defense, No Playing Time

By Joey Blackwell
12 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide guard JD Davison (3) and teammates celebrate from the bench during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Up to No. 24 in Latest AP Top 25

By Joey Blackwell
12 hours ago
Rhyan White
All Things Bama

Rhyan White is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

By Joey Blackwell
13 hours ago