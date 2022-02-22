Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 22, 2022
Today is ... National Margarita Day
Check out and subscribe for free to our:
There's also the BamaCentral Forums.
Facebook: @AlabamaonSI
BamaCentral Headlines
Read More
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Men's golf: Watersound Invitational, Panama City, Fla., All day
- Women's golf: Moon Golf Invitational, Melbourne, Fla., All Day
- Baseball: Alabama vs Jacksonville State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., Noon CT, SEC Network+, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
- Men's Basketball: No. 24 Alabama at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tenn., 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
No Games Scheduled.
Did you notice?
- Mack Wilson is hosting a celebrity softball game for charity:
- Alabama soccer welcomed a transfer in Marianna Annest of Northwestern:
- And Alabama Adapted Athletics celebrated a successful 2021:
Did you see?
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2022 Season Opener:
193 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
February 22, 1893: Alabama and Auburn played for the first time in football. The Tigers won 32-22 before approximately 5,000 fans at Lakeview Park in Birmingham. The schools played every year until 1907, when the rivalry was suspended until 1948.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“We hazard nothing in saying that the game would not make a single constructive contribution to education in the state.” It concluded: “The fundamental question is: Do the people of Alabama need a tranquil, sane kind of athletics in their two major institutions, or an irrational rabid kind?” – Alabama’s Committee on Physical Education and Athletics report on whether to renew the rivalry with Auburn. At the time, both coach Frank Thomas and Alabama schools officials believed nothing could be gained for the Crimson Tide by playing a team that had never finished better than third in the SEC.