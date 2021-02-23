Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 23, 2021

Today is … National Dog Biscuit Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Baseball: Alabama at Jacksonville State, 4 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Audio

Women's golf: Alabama at Florida Gators Invitational, All Day

Swimming & Diving: SEC Swimming & Diving Championships (men's swimming), Columbia, Mo., 4 p.m. CT

Crimson Tide results

Women's golf: Through two rounds as the Florida Gators Invitational, the Crimson Tide is currently tied for fifth place among the teams of the SEC with a team total of 18-over par. With one round remaining, Alabama's first two rounds scores were 291 in Round 1 on Sunday and 287 in Round 2 on Monday, bringing its two-day total to 578. Ole Miss is currently in the leading heading into Tuesday's final round at 12-over par, six strokes ahead of Alabama.

Did you notice?

Alabama director of sports science Dr. Matt Rhea took a moment to brag about former Alabama center Landon Dickerson, posting this impressive video of a split squat:

Henry Ruggs III is putting in some work in the offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders:

Check out this drive to the bucket by former Alabama basketball guard Levi Randolph for the Canton Charge:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener:

193 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 23, 1963: Alabama baseball coach Tilden "Happy" Campbell died unexpectedly of a heart attack in his home. Campbell was a member of the 1935 Rose Bowl and national championship football team. He was beginning his 24th year as head baseball coach, but also served as an assistant football coach from 1935-42 and again from 1947-55. Set to be pallbearers were Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, Hank Crisp, Red Drew, Grover Harkins, Joe Sewell, W.H. Pate, F.G. Hocutt and Marlin Moore.

February 23, 1989: Darius Hanks was born in Norcross, Ga.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“[Coach Nick Saban] asked his players if they wanted to work hard enough to beat their teammates in a drill, or if they wanted to work hard enough to be the best team in the country. And it's pretty clear what choice they made. That's the kind of tone this team sets, both on and off the field. It's why these young men — and this is something I’m very proud of — had the second highest graduation rate of any team ranked in the top 25. It shows that these guys have their priorities straight. Together, they contributed more than 3,500 hours of community service that Alabama students, student-athletes performed last year.” — President Barack Obama when the 2009 Crimson Tide visited the White House.

