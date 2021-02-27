Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 27, 2021

Today is … National Retro Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Men's golf: at LSU Invitational, Baton Rouge, La.

Track and field, cross country: at SEC Indoor Championships, Fayetteville, Ark.

Volleyball: Alabama vs Mississippi State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. CT, Live Video, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Women's tennis: Kentucky 4, Alabama 1

Men's Tennis: Alabama 4, Kentucky 3

Volleyball: Alabama 3, Mississippi State 1

Swimming & Diving: The Alabama men’s swimmers closed the 2021 Southeastern Conference Championships on a high note, reeling in two gold medals on the meet’s final day at the Mizzou Aquatic Center in Columbia, Mo.. Matt King won the 100 freestyle in a time of 41.66, adding that gold medal to the silver he took in the 50 freestyle earlier in the week. King also combined with Jonathan Berneburg, Sam DiSette and Colton Stogner to close the meet with gold in the 400 freestyle relay. The win marked the third year in a row that Alabama has closed the championships with a 400 freestyle relay win and the second year in a row that Stogner has anchored the winning effort. Derek Maas, Jake Marcum and Berneburg also finished as finalists on the last night. Maas took sixth in the 200 breaststroke in a time of 1:55.30, Marcum was sixth in the 200 backstroke in a time of 1:41.73, while Berneburg clocked a 43.18 to finish seventh in the 100 freestyle. As a team, Alabama finished fifth with 841.5 points, just nine out of third place.

Bama Central Headlines …

In case you missed it: Elite 2022 Quarterback Ty Simpson Pledges To Alabama Over Clemson, Tennessee

Did you notice?

Former Alabama forward Donta Hall was called up from the NBA G League Ignite to the Toronto Raptors' Canadian professional basketball team, Raptors 905:

It appears that former Alabama center Landon Dickerson's rehabilitation is going well:

Check out this chip-in by former Alabama golfer Dicky Pride at the Puerto Rico Open:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener:

189 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 27, 1992: Adrian Hubbard was born in Washington, D.C.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

''He was just an old-fashioned coach with old-fashioned values who had the one thing a lot of coaches and administrators preach, but too few actually have. He had integrity.'' – John Clay in The Lexington Herald-Leader after Jerry Claiborne died of a heart attack in 2000.

