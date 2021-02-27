All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 27, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Author:
Publish date:

Today is … National Retro Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

  • Men's golf: at LSU Invitational, Baton Rouge, La.
  • Track and field, cross country: at SEC Indoor Championships, Fayetteville, Ark.

Crimson Tide results

  • Women's tennis: Kentucky 4, Alabama 1
  • Men's Tennis: Alabama 4, Kentucky 3
  • Volleyball: Alabama 3, Mississippi State 1
  • Swimming & Diving: The Alabama men’s swimmers closed the 2021 Southeastern Conference Championships on a high note, reeling in two gold medals on the meet’s final day at the Mizzou Aquatic Center in Columbia, Mo.. Matt King won the 100 freestyle in a time of 41.66, adding that gold medal to the silver he took in the 50 freestyle earlier in the week. King also combined with Jonathan Berneburg, Sam DiSette and Colton Stogner to close the meet with gold in the 400 freestyle relay. The win marked the third year in a row that Alabama has closed the championships with a 400 freestyle relay win and the second year in a row that Stogner has anchored the winning effort. Derek Maas, Jake Marcum and Berneburg also finished as finalists on the last night. Maas took sixth in the 200 breaststroke in a time of 1:55.30, Marcum was sixth in the 200 backstroke in a time of 1:41.73, while Berneburg clocked a 43.18 to finish seventh in the 100 freestyle. As a team, Alabama finished fifth with 841.5 points, just nine out of third place. 

Bama Central Headlines …

Did you notice?

  • Former Alabama forward Donta Hall was called up from the NBA G League Ignite to the Toronto Raptors' Canadian professional basketball team, Raptors 905:
  • It appears that former Alabama center Landon Dickerson's rehabilitation is going well:
  • Check out this chip-in by former Alabama golfer Dicky Pride at the Puerto Rico Open:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener:

189 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 27, 1992: Adrian Hubbard was born in Washington, D.C.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

''He was just an old-fashioned coach with old-fashioned values who had the one thing a lot of coaches and administrators preach, but too few actually have. He had integrity.'' – John Clay in The Lexington Herald-Leader after Jerry Claiborne died of a heart attack in 2000.

We’ll leave you with this …

Jerry Claiborne, 1975
Luisa Blanco
No. 7 Alabama Gymnastics Downs No. 6 Arkansas, 197.325-197.000

Alabama soccer
Alabama Soccer Continues Winning Streak After Shutting Out Louisiana, 1-0

022621_WSB_Team_Memphis_DG0039
No. 4 Alabama Softball Opens Easton Crimson Classic with Two Wins over Memphis

Screen Shot 2021-02-26 at 9.30.51 PM
Alabama Doubles Up Wright State in Series Opener, 8-4

B71D6D15-51CA-4A1B-9940-62DA79389154
Recruiting Corner: Impact of 2022 Quarterback Ty Simpson's Commitment

DEB32634-8AEF-4450-9BF8-0247EF82FD0A
Westview Coach Jarod Neal Details Alabama Commit Ty Simpson's Game: "Arm Strength is Off the Charts"

2A5AF98E-9C41-412C-B25C-88027625B1E6
Elite 2022 Quarterback Ty Simpson Pledges To Alabama Over Clemson, Tennessee