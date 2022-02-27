Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 27, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Strawberry Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Swimming & Diving at Bulldog Invitational, Athens, Ga., All Day
  • Men's Golf vs Cabo Collegiate, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
  • Softball vs Louisiana, Mardi Gras Mambo, Youngsville, La., 11 a.m. CT, 97.5 FM

Read More

  • Women's Basketball vs Vanderbilt, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m., SEC Network+
  • Baseball at Texas, Austin, Texas, 2:30 p.m., Longhorn Network

Crimson Tide Results

  • Softball: No. 2 Alabama 8, Northwestern State 3
  • Softball: No. 2 Alabama 2, Louisiana Tech 0
  • Baseball: No. 1 Texas 2, Alabama 0
  • Track & Field, Cross Country at SEC Indoor Championships: Men's- 3rd place, Women's- 8th place
  • Women's Tennis: Alabama 4, Yale 2
  • Women's Tennis: Arizona 4, Alabama 3
  • Men's Tennis: Tulane 4, Alabama 2
  • Men's Tennis: Alabama 4, Nebraska 1
  • Men's Basketball: No. 24 Alabama 90, South Carolina 71

Did you see?

Jaden Shackelford vs South Carolina
Jahvon Quinerly vs South Carolina
James Rojas hits a 3 vs South Carolina

Did you notice?

  • Alabama hockey beat Ole Miss
  • Alabama track & field earned two more medals at SEC Indoor Championships on Saturday. Hillary Cheruiyot won silver in the men's 3,000m, and Isaac Odugbesan won gold in the indoor shot put title with a toss of 20.71 meters.
  • Seven ranked teams lost on Saturday, including all six teams ranked No. 1- No. 6, but not No. 24 Alabama. 

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

188 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

February 27, 1958: Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant wrapped up hiring his first staff at Alabama, which included Jerry Claiborne, Dee Powell, Pat James, Carney Laslie, Phil Cutchin, Bobby Keith, Gene Stallings and Sam Bailey. – Bryant Museum

February 27, 1992: Adrian Hubbard was born in Washington, D.C.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

''He was just an old-fashioned coach with old-fashioned values who had the one thing a lot of coaches and administrators preach, but too few actually have. He had integrity.'' – John Clay in The Lexington Herald-Leader after Jerry Claiborne died of a heart attack in 2000.

We'll leave you with this...

Hillary Cheruiyot at 2022 SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships
