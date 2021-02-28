Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 28, 2021

Today is … National Public Sleeping Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Men's golf: Alabama at LSU Invitational, Baton Rouge, La., All Day

Men's Tennis: Alabama vs Vanderbilt, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. CT, Live Video + Stats

Women's Tennis: Alabama at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tenn., 1 p.m. CT, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

Volleyball: Alabama volleyball offense had one of its top performances of the season Saturday afternoon against Mississippi State, earning the 3-1 win to take the weekend series against the Bulldogs. The Crimson Tide (6-10) hit a season-best .336 as a team and held the edge over the Bulldogs (4-10) in every statistical category. Alabama started the match with a pair of decisive wins, 25-16 and 25-18, to take a 2-0 match lead. Mississippi State took their first lead at 12-11 in the third set and held on to win the frame, 25-19, and avoid the sweep. The teams traded back and forth in the fourth until, down 13-11, the Crimson Tide scored five unanswered to pull ahead 16-13 and never trailed from that point on, winning 25-21 to take the match.

Track & Field: Alabama men’s and women’s track and field teams combined to win 12 medals, set a championships record and broke three school marks this week at the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championships, which were held in Fayetteville, Ark.. The Alabama men, who were ninth at this meet a year ago, powered through to a third-place finish with 72 points on the strength of six podium finishes, including a gold medal performance by Isaac Odugbesan in the shot put. The women took sixth place with 56 points, paced by a win in the distance medley relay with a championships and UA record.

In case you missed it: Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team

Did you notice?

Former Alabama guard Collin Sexton once again led the Cleveland Cavaliers in points (28) on Saturday night in the team's 112-109 overtime victory over the Philadelphia 76ers:

Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas will join other pro golfers in honoring Tiger Woods on Sunday by wearing black and red. Woods was injured in a car accident earlier this week and is currently recovering in the hospital:

Alabama fans are really enjoying that their team won both the SEC football and basketball titles in the same academic year for the first time since 1975-1976:

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener:

188 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 28, 1943: Although he wasn’t optimistic that Alabama would field a team in the fall, Frank Thomas told reporters that spring practices would begin in March after the completion of exams. "If there are enough players to play football and if there are any teams to play, we will have a team," Thomas said. The escalation in World War II, however, cast a pall over any thoughts of gridiron action.

February 28, 1994: Dalvin Tomlinson was born in McDonough, Ga.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"Ryan [Anderson] just thinks I’m a freak of nature." – Dalvin Tomlinson

