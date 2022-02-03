Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 3, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Women's basketball: Alabama at No. 1 South Carolina, Columbia, S.C., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Listen, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

The Crimson Tide brought in a long snapper on National Signing Day. Alex Rozier is the No. 24 long snapper in the nation, according to Kohl's kicking. He will be a walk-on at Alabama.

Mac Jones will showcase his skills at the Pro Bowl.

Jalen Hurts is having surgery on his ankle.

Jonathan Allen modeled the Washington Commanders’ new uniforms.

Alabama announced its three new coaching hires. Coleman Hutlzer will serve as the special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach, while Travaris Robinson will coach cornerbacks and Eric Wolford will coach the offensive line.

Coleman Hutzler Travaris Robinson 247Sports Eric Wolford Kentucky Athletics

February 3, 1942: Holt Rast, who was on target to receive his degree in civil engineering in May and be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army, was selected to play in the College All-Star game featuring the top college players vs. the NFL Champion Chicago Bears. The game was played August 28 in Chicago and attracted 101,103 fans to Soldier Field. — Bryant Museum

February 3, 2013: Despite being a rookie, Courtney Upshaw started Super Bowl XLVII. He had five tackles and forced a fumble in the Baltimore Ravens’ 34-31 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"Be aware of 'yes' men. Generally, they are losers. Surround yourself with winners. Never forget — people win." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

