Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 6, 2022
BamaCentral Headlines
- Alabama Offense Stalls Out in 66-55 Loss to No. 5 Kentucky
- BamaCentral Courtside: No. 5 Kentucky Basketball 66, Alabama 55
- Live Updates: Alabama Basketball vs No. 5 Kentucky
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Women’s basketball: Alabama at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tenn, 2 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Listen, Live Stats
Crimson Tide Results
- Men’s basketball: No. 5 Kentucky 66, Alabama 55
- Men’s tennis: Alabama 7, UAB 0; Memphis 4, Alabama 3
- Women’s tennis: Alabama 4, Tulane 3
Did you notice?
- Alabama men’s basketball’s 1990-91 SEC Tournament champion team was honored at halftime Saturday night.
- Former Alabama point guard Collin Sexton signed with a new agency.
- Brian Robinson rushed for 18 yards on six carries in the Senior Bowl.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2022 Season Opener:
209 days
On This Date in Crimson Tide History
February 6, 1929: Soggy fields and missing players limited the number of scrimmages during Alabama's spring practice, causing Wallace Wade to be skeptical about the progress of his team. The coach said: "football is a game of blocking, tackling and kicking" and emphasized the Tide was not getting much done in the spring drills. Wade also noted he was not a believer in "gimmicks or trick plays." Captain Billy Hicks was sidelined with an illness while center Jess Ebert missed practice time after undergoing an operation on his right arm. Wade also noted Snake Vines had not been able to practice because he had to work in the afternoons.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
"It was a great class. There was a lot of opportunity for these guys early in their career. These guys took advantage of it and made significant impact on the program immediately. This class had as much to do with what's been accomplished the past three years as any class, and I would say based on their performance and results it's got to be as good as any." – Nick Saban in 2011 on his first full recruiting class at Alabama