Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 6, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is... National Frozen Yogurt Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

Newsletter on Twitter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Facebook: @AlabamaonSI

BamaCentral Headlines

Read More

Alabama players at the Senior Bowl

American squad quarterback Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky (17) hands off to running back Brian Robinson Jr. of Alabama (24) in the second half against the National squad at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
IMG_2714
IMG_2716

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Crimson Tide Results

  • Men’s tennis: Alabama 7, UAB 0; Memphis 4, Alabama 3
  • Women’s tennis: Alabama 4, Tulane 3

Did you notice?

  • Alabama men’s basketball’s 1990-91 SEC Tournament champion team was honored at halftime Saturday night.
  • Former Alabama point guard Collin Sexton signed with a new agency.
  • Brian Robinson rushed for 18 yards on six carries in the Senior Bowl.

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2022 Season Opener:

209 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History

February 6, 1929: Soggy fields and missing players limited the number of scrimmages during Alabama's spring practice, causing Wallace Wade to be skeptical about the progress of his team. The coach said: "football is a game of blocking, tackling and kicking" and emphasized the Tide was not getting much done in the spring drills. Wade also noted he was not a believer in "gimmicks or trick plays." Captain Billy Hicks was sidelined with an illness while center Jess Ebert missed practice time after undergoing an operation on his right arm. Wade also noted Snake Vines had not been able to practice because he had to work in the afternoons.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"It was a great class. There was a lot of opportunity for these guys early in their career. These guys took advantage of it and made significant impact on the program immediately. This class had as much to do with what's been accomplished the past three years as any class, and I would say based on their performance and results it's got to be as good as any." – Nick Saban in 2011 on his first full recruiting class at Alabama

We'll leave you with this...

American squad quarterback Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky (17) hands off to running back Brian Robinson Jr. of Alabama (24) in the second half against the National squad at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 6, 2022

just now
020522_MBB_OatsNa_Kentucky_CTP0199
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Courtside: No. 5 Kentucky Basketball 66, Alabama 55

46 minutes ago
Charles Bediako vs Kentucky - Feb. 5, 2022
All Things Bama

Alabama Offense Stalls Out in 66-55 Loss to No. 5 Kentucky

2 hours ago
Former Pearl-Cohn High School star running back Santonio Beard sits in the football stands of his former high school in Nashville on Wednesday, April 16, 2019. Beard went on to play at Alabama.
All Things Bama

Former Alabama Running Back Santonio Beard Passes Away

3 hours ago
Darius Miles
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Forward Darius Miles Out vs No. 5 Kentucky

5 hours ago
IMG_2714
All Things Bama

Alabama in the 2022 Senior Bowl: Game Recap

5 hours ago
Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford vs Kentucky, Jan. 26, 2021
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Basketball vs No. 5 Kentucky

6 hours ago
mcvay
All Things Bama

4-Star OL Miles McVay Has Familiarity With New Alabama OL Coach

10 hours ago