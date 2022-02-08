Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 8, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Kite Flying Day

  • Former Alabama/Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford missed out on playing in the Senior Bowl for a pretty valuable reason:
  • Josh Primo had another solid performance for the Austin Spurs, totaling 15 points, four rebounds and eight assists:

Happy birthday to Julio Jones!

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's Season Opener:

207 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

February 8, 1983: Coach Ray Perkins, in his first recruiting effort, signed 26 players on signing day, including two of the state's premier players, lineman Curt Jarvis and end Cornelius Bennett.

February 8, 1989: Julio Jones was born in Foley, Ala.

February 8, 2000: Legendary linebacker Derrick Thomas died.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“In the time I’ve been in this business, there have been three defensive players who could change the course of a game. Lawrence Taylor, Bruce Smith, and Derrick.” – Former Kansas Chiefs president Carl Peterson

