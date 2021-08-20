August 20, 2021
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, August 20, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Today is... National Radio Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

No games scheduled

Crimson Tide Results

Soccer: Alabama 4, Jacksonville State 0

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

15 days

Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge

How many wide receivers had won the Heisman trophy prior to DeVonta Smith's win for Alabama in 2020?

The first person to post the correct answer on our message board, specifically in the Trivia! forum, will earn points toward winning a prize. Must be registered to post.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

August 20, 1950: Retired Alabama football coach Frank Thomas was elected to the Helms College Hall of Fame

August 20, 1998: Fred Sington died in Birmingham

August 20, 2016: Harry Gilmer died in St. Louis

August 20, 2012: Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron was on the cover of Sports Illustrated for the 2012 College Football Preview. 

AJ McCarron Sports Illustrated cover, August 20, 2012

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

August 20: “Keep the players high. Make practice a pleasure, not a lark. Be a disciplinarian, but not a slave drive. It’s better to have a short, full practice than a long, lazy one.” – Frank Thomas

We’ll leave you with this …

