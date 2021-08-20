Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, August 20, 2021
BamaCentral Headlines
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule
No games scheduled
Crimson Tide Results
Soccer: Alabama 4, Jacksonville State 0
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:
15 days
Crimson Tide Trivia Challenge
How many wide receivers had won the Heisman trophy prior to DeVonta Smith's win for Alabama in 2020?
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
August 20, 1950: Retired Alabama football coach Frank Thomas was elected to the Helms College Hall of Fame
August 20, 1998: Fred Sington died in Birmingham
August 20, 2016: Harry Gilmer died in St. Louis
August 20, 2012: Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron was on the cover of Sports Illustrated for the 2012 College Football Preview.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
August 20: “Keep the players high. Make practice a pleasure, not a lark. Be a disciplinarian, but not a slave drive. It’s better to have a short, full practice than a long, lazy one.” – Frank Thomas