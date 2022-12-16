Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, December 16, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

Check out and subscribe for free to:

Newsletter

YouTube channel

There's also the BamaCentral Forums.

Follow us on Facebook: @AlabamaonSI and Instagram at bamacentralsi

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

Gymnastics: Crimson and White Preview, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m. CT

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Crimson Tide Results:

Women's Basketball: Alabama 69 Little Rock 44

Did you Notice?

  • Alabama Soccer's Reyna Reyes, Felicia Knox, Riley Mattingly Parker and Gianna Paul were recognized by TopDrawerSoccer, with each making a different "Best XI" team. Reyes was named first team, Knox was selected to the second team, Mattingly Parker was named to the third team and Paul made the All-Freshman team.
  • Late Wednesday night, former Alabama guard Jaden Shackelford had a big night for the G League's Oklahoma City Blue, finishing the game with 25 points, four assists and four rebounds.
  • Staying in the G League, former Alabama guard John Petty had a solid night as well for the Birmingham Squadron on Thursday morning, finishing the game with 16 points, five assists and three rebounds. Petty was 4-for-8 from beyond the arc — his trademark spot.

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

December 16, 1988: Award-winning linebacker Derrick Thomas had a whirlwind day, traveling to Cincinnati to accept the trophy as CBS's Defensive Player of the Year and then Washington, D.C. to accept the Pigskin Club's Award as the nation's best lineman/linebacker. The subsequent day he returned to Tuscaloosa to travel with the team to El Paso for the Sun Bowl, where Alabama would face Army. – Bryant Museum.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“I just want to thank God for blessing me with some athletic talent and letting me play for the University of Alabama.” — Derrick Thomas while accepting the Butkus Award in 1988.

We'll Leave You With This:

Former Alabama running back Najee Harris got to live out every little kid's dream — he got his very own bobblehead.

121522_WBB_Team_LittleRock_RC5483
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Finds its Groove Offensively in Win over Little Rock

By Joe Schatz
121522_WBB_WeathersKa_LittleRock_RC7217
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Uses Big Second Quarter to Crush Little Rock, 69-44

By Joe Schatz
Darius Miles vs Gonzaga
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Focused on Limiting Drew Timme, Gonzaga

By Joey Blackwell
Mark Sears vs North Carolina
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball is Rising to New Levels, but Gonzaga has Been Here Before

By Austin Hannon
Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) dunks the ball against Memphis at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama defeated Memphis 91-88.
All Things Bama

Alabama Men's Basketball Becoming a Big-Ticket Team

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama defensive lineman Da Ron Payne (94) returns an interception against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans, La. on Monday January 1, 2018.
History

Alabama's Top 10 Sugar Bowls: No. 7, 2018 Alabama vs. Clemson

By Christopher Walsh
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at FedExField.
All Things Bama

2022 BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Year

By Christopher Walsh
Crimson Tikes: One is Odd
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Crimson Tikes: One is Odd

By Anthony Sisco